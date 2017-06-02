Etihad says to expand Dreamliner network in Europe

|Home
Abu Dhabi airline plans to launch flagship long-haul aircraft on routes to Amsterdam and Madrid
Etihad Airways has announced plans to boost its European Dreamliner network with the deployment of Boeing 787-9 aircraft to Amsterdam and Madrid.
The 299-seat Dreamliners will be introduced on year-round scheduled services to Amsterdam from September, and to Madrid, effective October 1, joining Düsseldorf and Zurich as the airline’s other European Dreamliner services.
The 787-9 will also operate seasonally to Athens during the summer months, Etihad said in a statement.
With a phased delivery of nine Boeing 787-9s this year, the aircraft are gradually being introduced on a number of international routes from the airline’s Abu Dhabi hub, it added.
Etihad Airways currently operates a fleet of 13 Boeing 787-9s to 11 destinations – Washington, Düsseldorf, Zurich, Johannesburg, Amman, Riyadh, Singapore, Shanghai, Tokyo, Perth and Brisbane from Abu Dhabi.
Beirut, Beijing, Seoul and Melbourne are due to join the 787 network over the next few months.
Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways CEO, said: “With two of Etihad Airways’ most popular European destinations joining our 787 network later this year, we are giving more guests the opportunity to fly on our next generation aircraft.
"The 787 is fast becoming our flagship long-haul aircraft and as more are delivered, we will continue to look at upgrading existing routes with these excellent planes.”
Etihad Airways has pending deliveries of a further 58 Dreamliners over the next few years.
