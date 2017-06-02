Etihad says to expand Dreamliner network in Europe

Abu Dhabi airline plans to launch flagship long-haul aircraft on routes to Amsterdam and Madrid

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 2 June 2017 12:59 AM

Etihad Airways has announced plans to boost its European Dreamliner network with the deployment of Boeing 787-9 aircraft to Amsterdam and Madrid.

The 299-seat Dreamliners will be introduced on year-round scheduled services to Amsterdam from September, and to Madrid, effective October 1, joining Düsseldorf and Zurich as the airline’s other European Dreamliner services.

The 787-9 will also operate seasonally to Athens during the summer months, Etihad said in a statement.

With a phased delivery of nine Boeing 787-9s this year, the aircraft are gradually being introduced on a number of international routes from the airline’s Abu Dhabi hub, it added.

Etihad Airways currently operates a fleet of 13 Boeing 787-9s to 11 destinations – Washington, Düsseldorf, Zurich, Johannesburg, Amman, Riyadh, Singapore, Shanghai, Tokyo, Perth and Brisbane from Abu Dhabi.

Beirut, Beijing, Seoul and Melbourne are due to join the 787 network over the next few months.

Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways CEO, said: “With two of Etihad Airways’ most popular European destinations joining our 787 network later this year, we are giving more guests the opportunity to fly on our next generation aircraft.

"The 787 is fast becoming our flagship long-haul aircraft and as more are delivered, we will continue to look at upgrading existing routes with these excellent planes.”

Etihad Airways has pending deliveries of a further 58 Dreamliners over the next few years.

Related:

Stories

Etihad says all Sydney flights to be served by A380

Etihad announces 6% passenger increase amid 'tough' conditions

Etihad unveils plan to deploy new 787 Dreamliner aircraft

Etihad says to expand flights to India's Bengaluru

Galleries
Revealed: Top 10 airlines in the world

Revealed: Top 10 airlines in the world

Companies

Etihad Airways

Also in Transport

US-Gulf flights demand slumps for first time in 7 years

UAE's Etihad launches all-A380 service to New York JFK

Also in UAE

Developer hands over residential tower on Dubai-Sharjah border

Revealed: the cost of construction in Gulf countries

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
The cost of the US laptop ban

The cost of the US laptop ban

Aviation analysts and airline bosses are warning of significant...

1
Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Couldn't a laptop with a bomb inside still pose a danger within...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
  • 9
    Revealed: huge disparity in Dubai school fees

    I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... more

    Monday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
  • 5
    How Saudi Arabia blundered into OPEC oil cut

    Before Saudi Arabia's decision to move to unlimited production, analysts broadly thought break-even for shale was usd80. After the move, shale producers... more

    Tuesday, 30 May 2017 12:44 PM - Anastasios Dalgiannakis
  • 2
    One killed, 14 injured in multiple Dubai crashes

    The drivers should pay attention to driving and not their phones, social media is the problem, see it everyday, cars all over the road taking up 2 lanes... more

    Tuesday, 30 May 2017 9:07 AM - Good driver
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking