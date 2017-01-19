Etihad set to launch double daily service to Düsseldorf

Etihad Airways has announced its Abu Dhabi – Düsseldorf route will be operated 14 times a week with the addition of a new daily service from March 26.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier said in a statement that it will also increase international connections through codesharing with partner carrier airberlin via Düsseldorf.

With the additional capacity, Etihad Airways’ frequency between Abu Dhabi and its three German gateways of Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Munich will rise from 35 to 42 services a week.

Partner carrier airberlin also operates twice-daily flights between Abu Dhabi and Berlin, it added.

Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways CEO, said: “Increased frequency to our key destinations globally is a focus for Etihad Airways as expansion ensures more travel options for guests looking for greater flexibility.

"We are therefore delighted to soon offer double daily options to all four German destinations on Etihad Airways and our strategic partner airberlin.”

Thomas Schnalke, Düsseldorf Airport CEO, added: “Etihad Airways is one of the world’s highest quality airlines, and with its new twice-daily service between Düsseldorf and Abu Dhabi, this clearly shows that the airline recognises the great significance of the Rhine-Ruhr region as an attractive destination with one of Europe’s strongest catchment areas.”

airberlin, which operates a daily service between Düsseldorf and Abu Dhabi, has notified Etihad Airways of its decision to discontinue the route and redeploy the aircraft onto other markets from the beginning of the 2017 summer schedule.