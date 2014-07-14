Etihad set to launch San Francisco flights in November

Etihad Airways said on Monday it will expand its United States network to six destinations with the launch of a San Francisco service in November.

Daily flights will be operated to San Francisco International Airport (SFO) from November 18 using a three-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft leased from its strategic partner Jet Airways, Etihad said in a statement.

San Francisco is the latest addition to Etihad’s US network. The airline currently offers double-daily flights to New York and daily flights to Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, DC.

The forthcoming service to San Francisco will be followed by flights to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport from December 3, Etihad added.

James Hogan, president and CEO of Etihad Airways, said: “The United States has been placed at the heart of our network development this year, with services launched to Los Angeles last month and flights commencing to Dallas in December 2014.

“San Francisco is another strong addition and provides our first direct link to Northern California. Given its global prominence as a tourism and business centre, we anticipate strong demand in First, Business and Economy Class, not only between San Francisco and Abu Dhabi, but onwards to destinations across our network and the networks of our codeshare partners.”

Located on the west coast of the United States, San Francisco is a leading tourism, culture and business hub. In 2013, a total of 16.9 million people visited the city, with popular attractions including the Golden Gate Bridge, the Fisherman’s Wharf marketplace, the abandoned prison on Alcatraz Island, and the large-scale shopping, theatre and restaurant haven of Union Square.

San Francisco is the 10th route launch to be announced by Etihad Airways for 2014. New services have already commenced to Madinah, Jaipur, Los Angeles, Zurich and Yerevan, and will be followed by flights to Rome (July 15), Perth (July 15), Phuket (October 26), San Francisco (November 18) and Dallas (December 3).

Etihad said flights to and from San Francisco can be booked from Monday.