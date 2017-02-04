Etihad unveils plan to deploy new 787 Dreamliner aircraft

Etihad Airways has unveiled plans for the deployment of its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to key Levant and Far East markets in 2017.

With a phased delivery of nine Boeing 787-9s this year, the aircraft will gradually be introduced on a number of routes from the airline’s Abu Dhabi hub beginning on March 1, Etihad said in a statement.

The 299-seat Dreamliners will be deployed on daily year-round scheduled services to Amman and Beirut, as well as to Beijing, Shanghai and Seoul. In addition, the 787-9 will operate seasonally to Athens during the summer months, it added.

Etihad Airways currently operates a fleet of 10 Boeing 787-9s to nine destinations – Düsseldorf, Zurich, Perth, Brisbane, Tokyo, Singapore, Riyadh, Johannesburg and Washington – from Abu Dhabi.

With a further 61 Dreamliners due to be delivered over the next few years, the 787s will become Etihad Airways’ flagship long-haul aircraft.

Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways CEO, said: “Since introducing our first 787 into commercial service almost two years ago, we have enjoyed excellent feedback from guests on our ground-breaking cabin interiors that have set a benchmark for high service levels in the region and across the world.

“With the additional cities joining our 787 network during 2017, we are giving more guests the opportunity to fly on our next generation aircraft.”