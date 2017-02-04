Etihad unveils plan to deploy new 787 Dreamliner aircraft

Abu Dhabi carrier says 299-seat planes will be deployed to Amman, Beirut, Beijing, Shanghai and Seoul

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 4 February 2017 1:17 AM

Etihad Airways has unveiled plans for the deployment of its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners to key Levant and Far East markets in 2017.

With a phased delivery of nine Boeing 787-9s this year, the aircraft will gradually be introduced on a number of routes from the airline’s Abu Dhabi hub beginning on March 1, Etihad said in a statement.

The 299-seat Dreamliners will be deployed on daily year-round scheduled services to Amman and Beirut, as well as to Beijing, Shanghai and Seoul. In addition, the 787-9 will operate seasonally to Athens during the summer months, it added.

Etihad Airways currently operates a fleet of 10 Boeing 787-9s to nine destinations – Düsseldorf, Zurich, Perth, Brisbane, Tokyo, Singapore, Riyadh, Johannesburg and Washington – from Abu Dhabi.

With a further 61 Dreamliners due to be delivered over the next few years, the 787s will become Etihad Airways’ flagship long-haul aircraft.

Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways CEO, said: “Since introducing our first 787 into commercial service almost two years ago, we have enjoyed excellent feedback from guests on our ground-breaking cabin interiors that have set a benchmark for high service levels in the region and across the world.

“With the additional cities joining our 787 network during 2017, we are giving more guests the opportunity to fly on our next generation aircraft.”

Related:

Stories

UAE's Etihad wins award as top A380 superjumbo operator

UAE's Etihad says to launch Dreamliner on Tokyo route

Etihad says to launch Dreamliner on Riyadh route from Oct 30

Etihad begins recruitment drive for pilots across Europe

Galleries
Revealed: Top 10 airlines in the world

Revealed: Top 10 airlines in the world

Companies

Etihad Airways

Also in Transport

Dubai bank launches new loans to drive purchase of electric cars

Up in the air: Royal Jet's Rob DiCastri

Also in UAE

Dubai says to launch new event on rallying World Cup calendar

Central Hotels to open three hotels in Dubai this year

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

4
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking