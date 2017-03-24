Events cancelled as thunder storms hit the UAE

Thunder and lightning hits Dubai early Friday while Etihad warns passengers they may experience delays in Abu Dhabi

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 24 March 2017 12:38 PM

Heavy rain, thunder and lightning hit Dubai early on Friday, with motorists urged to take extra care in difficult driving conditions while, in Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways warned of possible flight delays.

Local reports suggest the wet weather has resulted in some road accidents while some events have been cancelled.

The Desert Warrior Challenge in Ajman has fallen victim to the bad weather, as has the Street Market DXB at Dubai Creek, it was reported.

Etihad said on Twiitter that passengers may experience some delays in boarding due to weather conditions at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

According to state news agency WAM, moderate to heavy rains fell over various parts of Abu Dhabi accompanied by medium-speed winds which led to a notable drop in temperature.

The National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) reported that the weather will remain unstable, with clouds and rain expected to fall across the country.

The NCMS forecast for Saturday, the date of Dubai World Cup horseracing extravaganza, is partly cloudy while thunderclouds may develop late in the day.

