Events cancelled as thunder storms hit the UAE

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Thunder and lightning hits Dubai early Friday while Etihad warns passengers they may experience delays in Abu Dhabi
Heavy rain, thunder and lightning hit Dubai early on Friday, with motorists urged to take extra care in difficult driving conditions while, in Abu Dhabi, Etihad Airways warned of possible flight delays.
Local reports suggest the wet weather has resulted in some road accidents while some events have been cancelled.
The Desert Warrior Challenge in Ajman has fallen victim to the bad weather, as has the Street Market DXB at Dubai Creek, it was reported.
Etihad said on Twiitter that passengers may experience some delays in boarding due to weather conditions at Abu Dhabi International Airport.
According to state news agency WAM, moderate to heavy rains fell over various parts of Abu Dhabi accompanied by medium-speed winds which led to a notable drop in temperature.
The National Centre for Meteorology and Seismology (NCMS) reported that the weather will remain unstable, with clouds and rain expected to fall across the country.
The NCMS forecast for Saturday, the date of Dubai World Cup horseracing extravaganza, is partly cloudy while thunderclouds may develop late in the day.
Today, CNBC published a report on the world's most expensive cities to live in (http://www.cnbc.com/id/104347696). The ten most expensive cities are as... moreWednesday, 22 March 2017 8:36 AM - WHJ
Customer services in GCC and India is non existent. I have accounts in India in two leading banks and I am suffering from not being able to bank for last... moreThursday, 23 March 2017 8:29 AM - Sal
@ John Kirk - you stated "under Obama the economy was horrible" ... are you serious???? You live on Earth right?? Obama inherited one of the worst ever... moreThursday, 23 March 2017 11:27 AM - John Thomas
Today, CNBC published a report on the world's most expensive cities to live in (http://www.cnbc.com/id/104347696). The ten most expensive cities are as... moreWednesday, 22 March 2017 8:36 AM - WHJ
Customer services in GCC and India is non existent. I have accounts in India in two leading banks and I am suffering from not being able to bank for last... moreThursday, 23 March 2017 8:29 AM - Sal
There are many tips, dos and donts to engage and motivate employees. Motivators must always match the bank’s ethics and values not fear factor, conspiracy... moreSunday, 19 March 2017 9:00 AM - Henryk
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules