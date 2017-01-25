Excellence on stage: What it takes to win every time!

When it comes to public speaking and being on stage I don’t know anyone who has stepped up there without practice.

The fact is, the best people in the world are the best because they have committed to working hard at something when most others have given up.

In his New York Times bestseller - “Outliers” - Malcolm Gladwell said that once you have done something around 10,000 times – you actually become an expert. The same applies to public speaking. It is an art that you learn to master and remedy over time.

I still remember my first days on air as a news anchor over a decade ago on Dubai TV. The butterflies, the difficulty breathing and the stone cold look on my face. The natural friendly approach I have now is thousands of shows and mistakes later.

The first steps I take when I coach my clients on how to succeed on stage is first to look at who they are and what their brand is. Unless you know yourself and what you stand for, you can never convince, communicate or inspire others to look outside themselves or their world.

Other important factors are to know your character and be able to digest what people genuinely think of you. I mean the intelligent, successful people in your circle of influence that are more interested in dreams and visionaries, rather than what you are wearing or where you hang out.

People appreciate genuineness and always like to listen to real people and real stories. So don’t be afraid to ask people what they think of you and what they see you represent.

The other major mistake people make when on stage is with their appearance. Many women wear shoes they can’t walk in on stage or clothes that are too provocative. Many men wear suits that don’t fit right or ties that are not done well or don’t match. People’s first impressions of you are made within the first 30 seconds of meeting you. Make sure you are dressed for success.

The last two factors are the most important factor and it’s something that can’t be developed overnight. It’s your voice and body language. Developing your voice to perfect pitch takes time and dedication. There is nothing more irritating and off-putting then a voice that is high pitched or low pitched. It can affect your public and personal relationships.

Life and death is really in the power of words. I have seen people lose entire deals based on their voice. A voice that is resonant and sonorous can change your life and how people respond to you!

Some immediate ways to work on your voice is first to record yourself and listen to yourself. Listen. Think. Reflect. Ask others. Ask an expert. Everyone needs to work on their voice, so don’t be shy. Practicing basic vocal exercises every day can also really help, as well as singing classes. Combining breathing exercises with captivating text can do wonders with your audience and in presentations.

As for body language, avoid frontal poses and try to go for the “actors pose” on stage which is consider a non-confrontational stance globally in all cultures.

Avoid pointing and palms facing the audience in the stop stance, rather focus on open hands and sharing gestures. Imagine your spinning pizzas in the air slow motion.

Eye contact is another important factor. Your eyes tell a lot about you and let people know you are in the moment and are listening. If you are nervous, try looking above people’s heads when on stage, or at the foreheads to avoid getting lost for words. Eye contact and even fake eye contact techniques tells people you trust them. You’re confident and you’re here to do business.

Last but not least, don’t forget to spice up a boring presentation with a human touch or a bit of humour. I find if you make people laugh, you can get them to do anything!

Hermione Macura is one of the most famous TV journalists in the Middle East.