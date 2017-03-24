Exclusive: Dubai's Emaar Malls bids $800m for Souq.com

Move comes as US retail giant Amazon agrees in principle to a 100% takeover of e-commerce business

By Anil Bhoyrul
  • Friday, 24 March 2017 6:00 PM
Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Emaar.

Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Emaar.

Emaar Malls has bid up to $800 million to take over e-commerce giant Souq.com, sources familiar to the offer have have confirmed to Arabian Business.

Last week Amazon agreed in principle to a 100 percent takeover of Souq.com, in a deal believed be worth around $580m.

The Emaar offer for $800 million is thought to have included a $500 million convertible deposit.

However, it is understood that Souq has an “exclusivity” clause as part of its negotiations with Amazon – meaning it would not be able to accept a counter offer while still in sale talks.

Sources suggest the Amazon deal is being driven by New York based Tiger Global Management which has a substantial stake in Souq.

However, other small shareholders in Souq are yet to commit to a sale that could see Souq undervalued by almost $220 million, in comparison to the offer from Emaar Malls.

Souq’s smaller shareholder include South Africa’s Naspers Ltd, Standard Chartered Private Equity, IFC (a member of the World Bank Group) and Baillie Gifford.

Souq.com raised $75 million from Cape Town-based Naspers in March 2014, in a deal it said at the time was the largest for an Internet-based business in the region. But it is not clear whether Naspers is now backing the Amazon deal.

The Emaar Malls offer to take over Souq will also be seen as unexpected. Emaar chairman Mohamed Alabbar had widely been seen as a contender to take over Souq, but through his own $1 billion ecommerce portal Noon, which is due to go live within weeks.

A source told Arabian Business: “A deal with Emaar Malls makes a lot more sense both strategically and financially. You have the owner of the biggest malls teaming up with a huge ecommerce platform. That would really drive consumer growth. And of course the bid is for a lot more than Amazon are offering.

"It isn’t clear whether every Souq shareholder is signed up to the Amazon offer, and they could still prevent the deal from going through. Ultimately, any shareholder selling out wants to get the maximum return. That isn’t coming from Amazon anymore, it is only coming from Emaar.”

Related:

Stories

Amazon agrees to buy Middle East online retailer Souq.com

Alabbar's Noon.com set to launch "within weeks"

E-commerce giant Souq.com launches bookstore platform

US giant Amazon said to walk away from deal to buy Dubai's Souq.com

Companies

Amazon

Souq.com

Also in Retail

Bentley takes world's most advanced photo in Dubai

UAE halts shipments from Brazilian meat plants

Also in UAE

Dubai developer targets investors from Pakistan

Dubai World Cup to go ahead

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

The largest economy in the GCC is emerging as a lucrative retail...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking