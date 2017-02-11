Expansion at Qatar's Gabbro aggregate terminal completed

Six Construct says work will help boost the terminal’s annual turnover to 30 million tons of aggregate

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 11 February 2017 11:49 AM

Six Construct has announced the completion of the Gabbro Terminal expansion project in Mesaieed for Qatar Primary Materials company (QPMC).

The work has doubled the capacity of the terminal by replacing the current operation system (4,000 daily rotations) with a conveyor system, which will help boost the terminal’s annual turnover to 30 million tons of aggregate, the company said in a statement.

To support the new supply chain, Six Construct said it was responsible for building the auxiliary infrastructure, such as sub-stations and weigh bridges, and installing the electro-mechanical equipment.

Six Construct was also awarded two additional 33KV substations, which feeds the main project under a separate EPC contract, it said in the statement.

“The overall concept was to keep the existing offloading cranes, whilst optimising their maximum capacity by removing the trucking operations which was the main bottle neck of the process,” said Frederic Brunelle, project director of Six Contruct.

“In order to achieve this major upgrade, the works consisted of building a conveyor system taking the material directly from the crane and transporting it to the stockyard, and finally discharging it through a ‘stacker’ on a stockpile.”

Each ‘stacker’, weighing 260 tons, travels on a 900m long rail and piles the materials up to 20m high. The total process allows material to be stored from the vessel to the stockpile in approximately 25 minutes and replaces up to 4,000 daily truck rotations in the berth, while more than doubling the current output of the existing cranes.

Six Construct added that although construction work is finished, the company is now being considered to help the client with the initial operation and maintenance of the Gabbro Terminal.

Related:

Stories

Six Construct to bid for $1.4bn Royal Atlantis resort contract

Qatar Petroleum CEO eyes growth, seeks international projects

Qatar's UDC secures $200m funding for Pearl project

Qatar to Bahrain ferry to launch next year – report

Ssangyong, Besix unit hired to build Dubai's $1.4bn Royal Atlantis

Companies

Six Construct

Also in Construction

New $136m Dubai mall set for 'soft opening' in May, say backers

Dubai said to have $313bn worth of active construction projects

Also in Qatar

Gulf countries set to drive global 2017 sovereign debt issuance

EU sharpens competition tools to face Gulf carrier challenge

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

Cash crunch at Saudi firm casts shadow over Lebanon's Hariris

The troubles at Saudi Oger have led to a cash crunch and layoffs...

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Abandoned in Saudi desert camps, migrant workers won't leave without pay

Plight of workers has alarmed their home countries and drawn...

4
Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Are the troubles easing for Saudi construction giant Binladin?

Gulf kingdom's biggest builder appears to have pulled back from...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking