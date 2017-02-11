Expansion at Qatar's Gabbro aggregate terminal completed

Six Construct has announced the completion of the Gabbro Terminal expansion project in Mesaieed for Qatar Primary Materials company (QPMC).

The work has doubled the capacity of the terminal by replacing the current operation system (4,000 daily rotations) with a conveyor system, which will help boost the terminal’s annual turnover to 30 million tons of aggregate, the company said in a statement.

To support the new supply chain, Six Construct said it was responsible for building the auxiliary infrastructure, such as sub-stations and weigh bridges, and installing the electro-mechanical equipment.

Six Construct was also awarded two additional 33KV substations, which feeds the main project under a separate EPC contract, it said in the statement.

“The overall concept was to keep the existing offloading cranes, whilst optimising their maximum capacity by removing the trucking operations which was the main bottle neck of the process,” said Frederic Brunelle, project director of Six Contruct.

“In order to achieve this major upgrade, the works consisted of building a conveyor system taking the material directly from the crane and transporting it to the stockyard, and finally discharging it through a ‘stacker’ on a stockpile.”

Each ‘stacker’, weighing 260 tons, travels on a 900m long rail and piles the materials up to 20m high. The total process allows material to be stored from the vessel to the stockpile in approximately 25 minutes and replaces up to 4,000 daily truck rotations in the berth, while more than doubling the current output of the existing cranes.

Six Construct added that although construction work is finished, the company is now being considered to help the client with the initial operation and maintenance of the Gabbro Terminal.