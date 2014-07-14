Expat confesses to chilli attack on Dubai hotelier

A sales agent has admitted to spraying an official from a Dubai hotel with chilli and attempting to steal AED6,000 ($1,634) from him.

The 51-year-old New Zealand national confessed to the charges in court at the weekend, according to The Gulf Today newspaper. The incident occurred in a car park at a shopping mall in Jebel Ali on May 18.

According to prosecutors, the man waited outside a bank’s branch in the mall before attacking the 54-year-old Pakistani victim with the chilli solution and snatching his bag.

The victim told the Dubai Criminal Court that he felt a strong burning sensation in his eyes and was unable to prevent the assailant from taking the money.

A Nepalese taxi driver spotted him running away and was able to stop him, despite also having the chilli sprayed into his eyes, the paper added.

The attacker has confessed to the charge but argued that the chilli water mixture landed on the hotelier’s shirt.