Expat who murdered his wife has sentence doubled

An expat had his jail sentence for killing his pregnant wife doubled to ten years by the fourth appeals court to hear his case, according to a report in The National.

The college professor was also ordered to pay AED100,000 ($27,224) in blood money to the family of his Syrian wife.

Egyptian A J M was found guilty of murdering his wife after her brother found her body in the couple’s home in Al Gharbia. The brother contacted the police and A J M was later arrested in Bahrain.

Prosecutors told the court that a fight broke out between A J M and his wife after he discovered she was pregnant. Suspecting that the child was not his, she insisted on keeping the baby and asked for a divorce.

A J M stabbed the victim in the chest, neck and stomach, and then stole her brother’s phone before driving his wife’s car to Bani Yas. He fled to Bahrain, where he was arrested.

He was first sentenced to death at Al Dhafra criminal court and the first appeal court upheld the verdict.

The case was referred to cassation, the case was returned to appeals for an error in procedures, as the death verdict didn’t have the consent of all the judges.

The second appeals court upheld the verdict once more, but the cassation court rejected the verdict because of missing procedures to prove details concerning blood relatives.

The third appeals court found him guilty, but replaced the death sentence with a five-year jail sentence because of extreme provocation from the victim.

The cassation court rejected this sentence because it was missing certain factors needed for extreme provocation to apply in cancelling the death sentence, as per Sharia.