Expats in Bahrain 'to undergo medical check-ups'

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Proposed new rules are part of sweeping plans to improve healthcare services for citizens
Bahrain has announced sweeping plans to enhance the role of private health institutions and insurance companies in the country, including making it mandatory for expats to undergo regular private check-ups.
Expats will have to undergo medical check-ups as a condition of renewing their residency permits as part of a new health bill approved by Bahrain's Shura council last week. Under the current law, only expats working in specific sectors have to undergo check ups. The bill is awaiting approval by King Hamad Al Khalifa, according to local media.
Meanwhile, under sweeping healthcare reforms set to be introduced in the country, expats’ health insurance will be covered by companies, while national citizens’ healthcare will be covered by the National Health Insurance scheme, the chairman of Bahrain's Supreme Council for Health, Sheikh Mohammed Al Khalifa, was quoted as saying last week.
Gulf Daily News reported that citizens would have the option to choose from three healthcare packages. The base package will provide them with services directly from government healthcare providers - the cost covered by government.
The second package would allow citizens to receive healthcare from private health services providers - although they will be required to pay part of the cost. The third option offers citizens the choice of any health package from an approved health insurance company.
However, citizens can still opt for government-provided healthcare services regardless of their package, Al Khalifa added.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
Interesting how these findings seem to be fairly opposite of the research published few days ago (Dubai rents, sales prices continue to fall in November... moreTuesday, 27 December 2016 8:49 AM - Telcoguy
hmmm - saddening statistics. Though it isn't much of a surprise since he majority of those working in KSA (foreigners) are Philippino /Indian/Pakistanis... moreTuesday, 27 December 2016 8:46 AM - Ump up
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
Interesting how these findings seem to be fairly opposite of the research published few days ago (Dubai rents, sales prices continue to fall in November... moreTuesday, 27 December 2016 8:49 AM - Telcoguy
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules