Expats jailed for driving down wrong side of the road

Two men have been jailed for 4yrs after confessing to being under the influence of alcohol & hashish while driving
An Azerbaijani expat has been jailed for four years after driving a car on the wrong side of the road while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, according to local media.
The 31-year-old’s passenger also was jailed for four years, although the reason is not clear.
A policeman told the Court of First Instance the men attracted attention when the car they were travelling in failed to move when a traffic light turned green in the Naif area about 8.30pm on March 5, Khaleej Times reported.
His colleague helped the men re-start the car and they drove off - but down the wrong side of the road.
The Azerbaijani man told the court he became terrified when he saw cars driving head-on towards him so he again stopped.
“We went to check on the two men in the car and saw the passenger was not talking,” the police officer was quoted as saying.
“We thought he was sick, so we called an ambulance.”
Paramedics suspected the men were under the influence of drugs and they were arrested and tested.
The driver also failed to produce a driver’s licence, the court was told.
He reportedly admitted smoking hashish in Deira about eight days prior to the incident as well as drinking alcohol at his home in Al Mamzar. He confessed to being under the influence of those substances when he drove his car, the court was told.
The men also will be deported after serving their sentences.
