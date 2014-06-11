Expats jailed for driving down wrong side of the road

Two men have been jailed for 4yrs after confessing to being under the influence of alcohol & hashish while driving

By Staff writer
  • Wednesday, 11 June 2014 12:30 PM
Photo for illustrative purpose only.

Photo for illustrative purpose only.

An Azerbaijani expat has been jailed for four years after driving a car on the wrong side of the road while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, according to local media.

The 31-year-old’s passenger also was jailed for four years, although the reason is not clear.

A policeman told the Court of First Instance the men attracted attention when the car they were travelling in failed to move when a traffic light turned green in the Naif area about 8.30pm on March 5, Khaleej Times reported.

His colleague helped the men re-start the car and they drove off - but down the wrong side of the road.

The Azerbaijani man told the court he became terrified when he saw cars driving head-on towards him so he again stopped.

“We went to check on the two men in the car and saw the passenger was not talking,” the police officer was quoted as saying.

“We thought he was sick, so we called an ambulance.” 

Paramedics suspected the men were under the influence of drugs and they were arrested and tested.

The driver also failed to produce a driver’s licence, the court was told.

He reportedly admitted smoking hashish in Deira about eight days prior to the incident as well as drinking alcohol at his home in Al Mamzar. He confessed to being under the influence of those substances when he drove his car, the court was told.

The men also will be deported after serving their sentences.

Related:

Stories

Saudi Arabia jails 33 for up to 30 years on terrorism charges

Three Kuwaiti ex-MPs' jail terms for insulting Emir reinstated

Expats accused of bribing Saudi officials to fast-track illegal works

Dubai passenger caught trying to smuggle bird eggs in his pants

Five arrested for bid to smuggle secret Kuwait gov't documents

Also in Culture & Society

Dubai named the world's most expensive city to celebrate NYE

Video: Fastest mobile bed sets Guinness World Record for UAE

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from UAE »

Khaldoon Al Mubarak  Noura Al Kaabi  Ahmad Belhoul  Mariam Al Mansouri  Adeeb Al Balushi 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

The slowing economy has left ripples of uncertainty across the...

15
Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

In the second article of a two-part series, Ambar Amleh, chief...

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

Tarek Ahmed Fouad, a Dubai-based serial entrepreneur, analyses...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking