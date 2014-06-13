F&B line-up revealed for Dubai Int'l's Concourse D

Dubai Airports has announced the line-up of restaurants and coffee shops for Concourse D, the new home of more than 100 airlines that fly to Dubai International.

Construction of Concourse D is well underway with the facility’s opening slated for the first quarter of 2015.

The line-up – which will see many new brands introduced to Dubai for the first time – includes a casual dining concept which will offer passengers dishes from the renowned celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.

Dubai Airports will also introduce the first Camden Food Company outlet in the Middle East, while another first for Dubai International will be Butlers Chocolate Cafe.

YO! Sushi and the CNN News Café will also open in the new airport facility while other new outlets include Lebanese favourite Sharwarmanji and Taqado Mexican Kitchen, both popular local examples of street food, in addition to a second Taste of India outlet but on a larger scale.

Concourse D will also include a Giraffe – which will open its second outlet at Dubai International – Starbucks, KFC, Krispy Kreme, McDonald’s, Brioche Doree, The Noodle House, Cavier House & Prunier and Costa Coffee.

Eugene Barry, SVP commercial at Dubai Airports, said: “We are passionate about this new offering, and believe it will deliver value and variety. In Concourse D we will offer clear choices for those who want to either relax or refuel, whether travelling alone or in groups.

"We have worked with professional food partners to deliver not only great quality food for our customers, but outlets that take the travel-dining experience to a higher level."

Once complete, Concourse D will increase Dubai International’s capacity to 90 million. It will be linked to a completely refurbished Terminal 1 by an elevated rail system which will offer transfer times between the two facilities of less than two minutes.

Details of other concessions will be announced shortly.