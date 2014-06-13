F&B line-up revealed for Dubai Int'l's Concourse D

Casual dining concept by celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck among restaurants announced for facility to open in Q1 2015

By Andy Sambidge
  • Friday, 13 June 2014 10:08 AM
An aerial view shows Dubai international airport, home to the national carrier Emirates Airways. (AFP/Getty Images)

An aerial view shows Dubai international airport, home to the national carrier Emirates Airways. (AFP/Getty Images)

Dubai Airports has announced the line-up of restaurants and coffee shops for Concourse D, the new home of more than 100 airlines that fly to Dubai International.

Construction of Concourse D is well underway with the facility’s opening slated for the first quarter of 2015.

The line-up – which will see many new brands introduced to Dubai for the first time – includes a casual dining concept which will offer passengers dishes from the renowned celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck.

Dubai Airports will also introduce the first Camden Food Company outlet in the Middle East, while another first for Dubai International will be Butlers Chocolate Cafe.

YO! Sushi and the CNN News Café will also open in the new airport facility while other new outlets include Lebanese favourite Sharwarmanji and Taqado Mexican Kitchen, both popular local examples of street food, in addition to a second Taste of India outlet but on a larger scale.

Concourse D will also include a Giraffe – which will open its second outlet at Dubai International – Starbucks, KFC, Krispy Kreme, McDonald’s, Brioche Doree, The Noodle House, Cavier House & Prunier and Costa Coffee.

Eugene Barry, SVP commercial at Dubai Airports, said: “We are passionate about this new offering, and believe it will deliver value and variety. In Concourse D we will offer clear choices for those who want to either relax or refuel, whether travelling alone or in groups.

"We have worked with professional food partners to deliver not only great quality food for our customers, but outlets that take the travel-dining experience to a higher level."

Once complete, Concourse D will increase Dubai International’s capacity to 90 million. It will be linked to a completely refurbished Terminal 1 by an elevated rail system which will offer transfer times between the two facilities of less than two minutes.

Details of other concessions will be announced shortly.

Related:

Stories

Dubai Int'l says runways upgrade work "ahead of schedule"

Dubai Int'l passengers up 13% in April to over 6.1m

Dubai Airports boss calls for metro hours to be extended

US pre-clearance to extend to Dubai, says top diplomat

Galleries
Dubai opens huge new airport

Dubai opens huge new airport

REVEALED: The world's best airports

REVEALED: The world's best airports

Companies

Dubai Airports

Also in Retail

Qatar set to launch new shopping festival, targets UAE visitors

Global giant Unilever delivers big boost to UAE's industrial ambitions

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Saudis tighten their belts for Eid in age of austerity

Gov't cuts, which began late in 2015, are now rippling through...

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

New Saudi snow city tests kingdom's capacity for fun

Mixed-gender attraction is a rare opportunity for Saudis of all...

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

Retail renaissance in Saudi Arabia

The largest economy in the GCC is emerging as a lucrative retail...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking