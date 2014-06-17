Failing isn't always bad, says new Dubai conference

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
A one-day event for regional tech entrepreneurs aims to try and change the negative perception of failure
A Silicon Valley-based startup conference to debut in Dubai early next month is aiming to change how people perceive failure in business.
Following its series of events that happen in cities across the world, FailCon, a one-day conference for tech entrepreneurs which was established in San Francisco in 2009, will organise its first UAE edition on July 3, at Innovation 360’s “The Cribb”, a co-working space in Dubai.
Among the speakers who will share their experience at FailCon Dubai will be Amir Yazdanpanah from VoiceTrust, Ambareen Musa from Souqalmal, Omar Soudodi from PayFort, Dany El Eid from Pixelbug, and Ahmed Al Kiremli from Games Corner.
Regional start-ups wishing to demo at FailCon Dubai are invited to apply via the company’s website. If selected by their panel, the start-ups will get an opportunity to present their products to the investors during the event.
As a response to events repeatedly highlighting only success, FailCon has become a platform for entrepreneurs, technologists, investors and corporates to exchange and learn about the stumbles one comes across during the course of his or her venture or career.
The Dubai event is being produced by the co-founders of KarmaSnap, a startup based in this region.
