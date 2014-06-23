Fashion Forward announces Season Four dates

Dubai based Fashion Forward (FFWD) is steadily cultivating its way towards becoming the region’s definitive fashion platform and promises that its fourth season will be its best showcase yet.

Key components of FFWD include catwalk presentations by established and emerging designers in the Middle East and Dubai Design District (D3) Fashion Talks, which will aim to foster industry discussion.

Since its launch in April 2013, FFWD has showcased 35 acclaimed Middle Eastern designers and brought together over 45,000 members of the local, regional and international fashion community. Over 100 accessories designers displayed their eclectic collections in The Garden, FFWD’s dedicated accessory space.

The fourth season will take place from 4-6 October at The Madinat Jumeirah. Design talents from across the region will come together under one roof, with a diverse portfolio of prêt-à-porter, couture and accessories collections for both men and women.

Fashion Forward will continue its partnership with Dubai Design District (D3), as both parties work towards a shared vision to build a fashion industry for the Middle East.

“The first three seasons of Fashion Forward have proved a huge success, and the support from the fashion community here and from overseas has been overwhelming,” said Bong Guerrero, founder and CEO of Fashion Forward.

“With this support, plus that of our valued partners such as D3, and of course the talent of our designers, we have been able to build and grow a stable, sustainable and representative fashion platform for the Middle East. We look forward to Season Four being our best yet.”

Designer registration for Season Four both for catwalk designers and The Garden opens June 24. Interested designers can participate by registering on Fashion Forward’s official website.