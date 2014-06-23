Fashion Forward announces Season Four dates

By Salma Awwad
  • June 23 2014 11:10
Designer registration both for catwalk designers and The Garden opens June 24.

Dubai based Fashion Forward (FFWD) is steadily cultivating its way towards becoming the region’s definitive fashion platform and promises that its fourth season will be its best showcase yet.

Key components of FFWD include catwalk presentations by established and emerging designers in the Middle East and Dubai Design District (D3) Fashion Talks, which will aim to foster industry discussion.

Since its launch in April 2013, FFWD has showcased 35 acclaimed Middle Eastern designers and brought together over 45,000 members of the local, regional and international fashion community. Over 100 accessories designers displayed their eclectic collections in The Garden, FFWD’s dedicated accessory space.

The fourth season will take place from 4-6 October at The Madinat Jumeirah. Design talents from across the region will come together under one roof, with a diverse portfolio of prêt-à-porter, couture and accessories collections for both men and women.

Fashion Forward will continue its partnership with Dubai Design District (D3), as both parties work towards a shared vision to build a fashion industry for the Middle East.

“The first three seasons of Fashion Forward have proved a huge success, and the support from the fashion community here and from overseas has been overwhelming,” said Bong Guerrero, founder and CEO of Fashion Forward.

“With this support, plus that of our valued partners such as D3, and of course the talent of our designers, we have been able to build and grow a stable, sustainable and representative fashion platform for the Middle East. We look forward to Season Four being our best yet.”

Designer registration for Season Four both for catwalk designers and The Garden opens June 24. Interested designers can participate by registering on Fashion Forward’s official website.

Related Stories

Style

Revealed: Dubai’s five best suit tailors

Style

Vogue Fashion Experience returns to Dubai

Style

Inside Chanel’s island fashion show in Dubai
Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Articles

Review: JetSet hair salon

Made with a businesswoman in mind

Blancpain reveals new Fifty Fathoms Bathyscaphe watch

Diving model is inspired by “the depths of the sea”

Korloff Paris reveals Saint Petersburg-inspired ladies gold watch

Watch’s dial features royal emblem and decoration inspired...

Revealed: 7 wonders of the Emirates perfume collection

Perfumes captures scents from each Emirate

5 minutes with Salvatore Ferragamo

No – this is not iconic fashion designer, but his same-name...

Hermès, Apple collaborate on limited edition watch

New band designed in black calfskin printed leather

IWC launches Arabic-inspired timepiece

The limited edition watch features Arabic numerals and an...

More from Arabian Business

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

10 things we learnt during our rebrand

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Gulf states set to drive rebound in sukuk issuance in 2017

Meet the man behind Dubai Aqua Fun