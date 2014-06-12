Female-only beach opens in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi will from today offer a female-only beach with the opening of the fenced-off facility at Al Been Beach, it was reported.

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City said the facility could accommodate up to 1,100 women and children in its waters, with room for another 5,000 visitors on the beach, Gulf News reported.

The new beach area will reportedly have benches, cabins, snack outlets, a cinema and children’s playground, as well as areas for water sports and yoga.

The lifeguards will all also be women, with a fence set up around the beach and a barrier erected on the seafront.

The beach is set to be open from 10am to 10pm with swimming allowed until sunset.

It is unclear whether any entry fees apply.