Female-only beach opens in Abu Dhabi

The fenced-off facility also features benches, cabins, cinema and water sports.

By Beatrice Thomas
  • Thursday, 12 June 2014 11:26 AM
Photo for illustrative purpose only

Photo for illustrative purpose only

Abu Dhabi will from today offer a female-only beach with the opening of the fenced-off facility at Al Been Beach, it was reported.

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City said the facility could accommodate up to 1,100 women and children in its waters, with room for another 5,000 visitors on the beach, Gulf News reported.

The new beach area will reportedly have benches, cabins, snack outlets, a cinema and children’s playground, as well as areas for water sports and yoga.

The lifeguards will all also be women, with a fence set up around the beach and a barrier erected on the seafront.

The beach is set to be open from 10am to 10pm with swimming allowed until sunset.

It is unclear whether any entry fees apply.

Related:

Stories

Abu Dhabi's Aabar cuts stake in Arabtec to 18.85%

Abu Dhabi hotel profits soar 25% in April

Abu Dhabi begins work on Seychelles strategic plan

Construction of new Abu Dhabi mall to start in early 2015

Hyatt inks deal to run new Abu Dhabi luxury hotel

Also in Culture & Society

Dubai named the world's most expensive city to celebrate NYE

Video: Fastest mobile bed sets Guinness World Record for UAE

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

The slowing economy has left ripples of uncertainty across the...

15
Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

In the second article of a two-part series, Ambar Amleh, chief...

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

Tarek Ahmed Fouad, a Dubai-based serial entrepreneur, analyses...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking