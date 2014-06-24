Ferrari World to open seven new rides, boost capacity by 40%

Plans to also develop existing rides, increase the number of restaurants.

By Neil Halligan
  • Tuesday, 24 June 2014 11:44 AM

Ferrari World has announced plans to open seven more rides over the next three years, which they say will increase the capacity of the theme park by 40 percent.

With Yas Mall due to open around the time of the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this year, visitor numbers at the venue are expected to rise, according to Jesse Vargas, speaking at a media briefing this week.

Vargas, who took over as the theme park’s general manager in February, said construction of the new rides will start by the end of the year. There are also plans to extend three of its existing 20 rides and to increase the number of restaurants.

Aldar, which built Ferrari World, is also building the 2.5 million square foot Yas Mall.

The developer said earlier this year that units are currently being fitted out by Debenhams, the UK high street department store, VOX Cinemas, and Geant, which is set to be the largest hypermarket in the capital.

Funworks, a family entertainment centre, and The Cheesecake Factory have also begun work to get their units ready.

Major retail groups, including Al Shaya, Majid Al Futtaim, Assadea, Dubai Holding, Fucom, Landmark and Royal Sporting House have all reiterated their commitment to the November opening as they progress with their fit-outs.

Posted by: MOSA Wednesday, 25 June 2014 12:53 PM[UAE] - UAE

They should reduce the prices for the residents of UAE. Not fair that for tourists and local residents prices remain the same.

