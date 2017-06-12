Fewer Dubai landlords insisting on single rent cheque

Report claims more than a third of tenants are paying rent in four cheques

By Sarah Townsend
  • Monday, 12 June 2017 2:45 PM
(Image: Allsopp & Allsopp)

(Image: Allsopp & Allsopp)

Landlords in Dubai are becoming increasingly accepting of rent paid in multiple cheques, new research suggests.

More than a third (33 percent) of tenants who found properties through Dubai-based broker Allsopp & Allsopp in May are covering rental leases in four cheques, the agency has claimed.

While almost a third (32 percent) of Allsop & Allsop’s tenants as of May were still paying in one cheque, this represents a noticeable drop since May 2016, when almost half (42 percent) of tenants were paying rental fees in a single cheque – the traditional requirement for Dubai’s rental market.

The analysis reveals greater market flexibility at a time when residential rents are continuing to fall in many locations across Dubai, the agency said.

Lewis Allsopp, CEO of Allsopp & Allsopp, says: “It is good to see a shift in owner's mentality. A sign of a mature property market is to offer more flexible payment terms…and accept a spread in annual payments.”

The firm also said that a huge proportion – 72 percent, or almost three-quarters – of residential sales agreed between April and May 2017 were for vacant properties, and that 55 percent of buyers used mortgage finance.

Allsopp said: “At present, the market is dominated by end users. Savvy sellers ensure their properties are vacant and ready for eager buyers to take ownership immediately. It’s to a seller’s advantage to have their property vacant for transfer.”

Almost a third of those signing rental leases in May 2017 were UK nationals, the firm added.

Related:

Stories

Dubai off-plan property sales soar in first 5 months

Dubai's affordable housing market "will never die", says Danube chairman

Dubai secondary office rents '18 months away from recovery'

Palm Jumeirah property rents slump amid Dubai supply glut

Burj Khalifa property sees drop in price growth, says research

Only 10% of Dubai tenants see rents decrease in 2016

No Dubai property market rebound until late 2017 at earliest

Galleries
What it's like to live in a $3.2m Burj Khalifa apartment designed by Giorgio Armani

What it's like to live in a $3.2m Burj Khalifa apartment designed by Giorgio Armani

Videos

Video: A $6.5m eco-friendly villa in Al Barari, Dubai

Video: A $6.5m eco-friendly villa in Al Barari, Dubai

Also in Property

UAE's first residential REIT eyes listing in 2018

LAU grants doctoral degree to Joseph Ghossoub

Also in UAE

Qatar sees no basis yet for diplomatic solution to crisis

Saudi carrier offers jobs to Qatar Airways crew

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Investors attracted to low service charges at some Dubai residential...

3
Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

In this special report, Arabian Business analyses the state of...

3
Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

The mysterious inability of a $6bn mega-project on prime land...

9
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking