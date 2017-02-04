Fewer than 60,000 visas revoked in Trump travel ban, says US

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Immigration executive order signed by Trump temporarily imposes a 90-day suspension on people travelling from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen
Fewer than 60,000 visas were provisionally revoked to comply with U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban affecting seven Muslim-majority countries, the State Department said on Friday.
The immigration executive order signed by Trump a week ago temporarily halted the US refugee program and imposed a 90-day suspension on people traveling from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Trump said the measures would help protect Americans from terrorist attacks.
"Fewer than 60,000 individuals' visas were provisionally revoked to comply with the executive order," said William Cocks, a spokesman for consular affairs at the State Department.
Earlier news reports, citing a government attorney at a federal court hearing, put the figure at more than 100,000 visas.
Under President Barack Obama, Trump's predecessor, the United States added those seven countries as "countries of concern" under its visa waiver program, effectively toughening U.S. visa procedures for individuals who visited those places during the past five years.
Trump's executive order was at least in part informed by those restrictions. The new president, who took office on Jan. 20, went further by temporarily barring passport holders from those seven countries.
Under Trump's order, people from the seven countries who hold dual citizenship would be allowed to enter the United States on the passport of a non-restricted nation.
The New America think thank says the largest majority of "jihadist terrorists" in the United States "have been American citizens or legal residents." It added none of the deadly attackers since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks emigrated or came from a family that emigrated from one of these countries.
Foreigners on the visa waiver program killed no Americans in terrorist attacks in over 40 years, according to the CATO Institute, a libertarian think tank in Washington.
Empower charges are beyond common sense, i fail to understand why they overcharge residents in such an unfair manner, why is there no control on what they... moreThursday, 2 February 2017 9:34 AM - Patrick
different pricing and packages...and please please please different customer service. moreThursday, 2 February 2017 9:34 AM - Rooster
cheaper maybe. affordable i doubt. moreThursday, 2 February 2017 9:35 AM - khalid
Empower charges are beyond common sense, i fail to understand why they overcharge residents in such an unfair manner, why is there no control on what they... moreThursday, 2 February 2017 9:34 AM - Patrick
Actions speak louder than words. Integrity is a fundamental leadership attribute and it’s essential for a strong ethical culture that integrity starts... moreThursday, 26 January 2017 7:57 AM - Dhiraj
When criticising airlines, people often focus on the in-flight cabin service without mentioning the poor after sales/customer service. Why don't airlines... moreSunday, 29 January 2017 1:01 PM - Englishman in Dubai
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules