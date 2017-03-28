Film festival opens in cinema-less Saudi Arabia

By AFP
  • March 28 2017 09:42
Festival is scheduled to open with a drama that resonates, as the kingdom's tentative efforts to expand entertainment face resistance from conservatives
Saudi actor Saed Khader waves his honour award for his achievements at the opening ceremony of the fourth Saudi Film Festival. (AFP/Getty Images)

Saudi actor Saed Khader waves his honour award for his achievements at the opening ceremony of the fourth Saudi Film Festival. (AFP/Getty Images)

The Saudi Film Festival opened Monday with 58 homegrown cinematic works to be screened in the ultra-conservative kingdom that continues to ban public cinemas.

"Welcome to all of you, filmmakers, makers of art and makers of hope," festival director Ahmed al-Mulla told participants at the opening ceremony, which was broadcast online.

The fourth edition of the festival had been slated to run from March 23-28 in the Gulf coastal city of Dhahran, but it was pushed back due to stormy weather.

This is the third consecutive annual film festival in Saudi Arabia after a hiatus of seven years.

The festival includes four competitions for feature films, documentaries, student productions, and unproduced scripts.

It is scheduled to open with a drama that resonates, as the kingdom's tentative efforts to expand entertainment face resistance from conservatives.

"Wasati" directed by Ali Alkalthami is based on the true story of extremists trying to disrupt a play at a university theatre in Riyadh 10 years ago.

Saudi Arabia late last year began a cautious push to introduce entertainment, despite opposition from Muslim hardliners.

Other events on offer for Saudi spectators have been the New York theatrical group iLuminate, the Comic-Con pop culture festival, and WWE wrestling.

Related Stories

Media

Saudi film fest head says cinema needs state funding

Arts

Revealed: the music tastes of UAE, Saudi consumers

Media

Monster Jam powers back into Saudi
Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Articles

Film festival opens in cinema-less Saudi Arabia

Festival is scheduled to open with a drama that resonates...

Dubai inks Christie's deal to host charity auctions

First auction to raise money for Syrian refugees will be...

Abu Dhabi's Memorial Park celebrates the sacrifice soldiers made serving UAE

"The idea was to create a park for reflection on both loss...

Kuwait bans Beauty and the Beast movie

Kuwait National Cinema Company withdraws film four days...

Most expensive vintage watch sold in Dubai

Christies said the Dubai auction attracted interest from...

Christie's pulls painting from Dubai auction over ownership row

"We have witnesses who say the painting was on display at...

Dubai's art scene is on the rise

Art Week and Dubai Design Days showcase the healthy revival...

More from Arabian Business

Emirates Global Aluminium mandates US banks for IPO: sources

Gulf-based Indians increasingly returning home for investments

Dubai's Arqaam Capital launches global hedge fund in rare move

Qatar Airways CEO accelerates India push, plans new routes to UK

Kuwait to make changes in bid for emerging-market tag

Going deep: Dana Gas CEO Dr Patrick Allman-Ward