Fines, jail risk for Saudis who file malicious complaints

Discretionary punishments, including fines, imprisonment and lashes, may be given to people who file malicious complaints in courts under new laws proposed by the Saudi Justice Ministry, it was reported.

The Ministry said the decision was aimed at cutting down the number of malicious complaints that were often filed by people “just to avenge their adversaries”, Saudi Gazette reported.

“We are currently preparing the system of the judicial costs and expenditures, which is primarily targeting malicious complaints,” the ministry said.

Mohammed Amin Mirdad, a member of the Supreme Judiciary Council, said the new system would help reduce time wasted on these type of lawsuits.

Majed Garoub, a lawyer and legal consultant, described the move as significant and said it would curb the growing phenomenon of malicious complaints that burdened the courts.

He suggested that the system should also include fees on lawsuits so that anyone will think twice before filing a complaint.

“The system of free litigation in the kingdom has led to the rising phenomenon of malicious cases,” he said.

Lawyer Abdullah Marie Bin-Mahfouz, chairman of the national committee to care for prisoners and their families, was quoted as saying that a large number of the malicious complaints were only meant to exhaust the litigants.

“It has become extremely important to introduce a system that will stop people from filing malicious or fake lawsuits,” he said.