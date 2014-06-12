Fines, jail risk for Saudis who file malicious complaints

New laws proposed by the Saudi Justice Ministry are aimed at cutting down the number of malicious complaints

By Beatrice Thomas
  • Thursday, 12 June 2014 1:27 PM

Discretionary punishments, including fines, imprisonment and lashes, may be given to people who file malicious complaints in courts under new laws proposed by the Saudi Justice Ministry, it was reported.

The Ministry said the decision was aimed at cutting down the number of malicious complaints that were often filed by people “just to avenge their adversaries”, Saudi Gazette reported.

“We are currently preparing the system of the judicial costs and expenditures, which is primarily targeting malicious complaints,” the ministry said.

Mohammed Amin Mirdad, a member of the Supreme Judiciary Council, said the new system would help reduce time wasted on these type of lawsuits.

Majed Garoub, a lawyer and legal consultant, described the move as significant and said it would curb the growing phenomenon of malicious complaints that burdened the courts.

He suggested that the system should also include fees on lawsuits so that anyone will think twice before filing a complaint.

“The system of free litigation in the kingdom has led to the rising phenomenon of malicious cases,” he said.

Lawyer Abdullah Marie Bin-Mahfouz, chairman of the national committee to care for prisoners and their families, was quoted as saying that a large number of the malicious complaints were only meant to exhaust the litigants.

“It has become extremely important to introduce a system that will stop people from filing malicious or fake lawsuits,” he said.

Posted by: Linda Johns Wednesday, 6 August 2014 3:14 PM[UAE] - USA

In Saudi Arabia, the courts don't care any complaints, as the staff their just for wasting their times and people's time who complained, as I have a serious complain about my agent who arranged the employment contract for me, and in the court, the man who handled my case told me clearly regarding my compensation, there's no compensation for a non Saudi people and I didn't get anything, also, I met others in the labor court who had similar complains and been in the court for years and received nothing, because the law doesn't care about non Saudi people!!!!

Reply to this comment.

