Fingerprint policy pushes Saudi's Mobily into Q4 loss

Cost of implementing gov't initiative to register fingerprints with phone numbers leads to $18.9m loss

By Reuters
  • Thursday, 19 January 2017 2:27 PM

Saudi Arabia's second largest telecommunications operator, Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), posted a fourth-quarter loss on Thursday because of the cost of implementing a government initiative to register fingerprints with phone numbers.

Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat , made a net loss of 70.7 million riyals ($18.9 million) in the three months to Dec. 31. This compares with a profit of 10.6 million riyals in the prior-year period, according to a bourse statement.

The result beat estimates; six analysts polled by Reuters had forecast Mobily would make an average quarterly net loss of 106 million riyals.

Mobily, which competes with Saudi Telecom and Zain Saudi, said the suspension of unregistered customer lines and resulting pressure on sales contributed to a 16.6 percent decline in revenue to 2.9 billion riyals.

Under Communications and Information Technology Commission rules announced last year, all SIM cards issued in Saudi Arabia must be linked to a fingerprint record held at the National Information Center, part of the Ministry of Interior.

Unregistered lines started to be disconnected on July 20, competitor Saudi Telecom said previously. The initiative aims to stop people obtaining mobile phones by using fraudulent identification cards, according to local press reports.

Etisalat said in December that its management agreement with Mobily had expired and the companies were working on a new arrangement. Earlier this month, Mobily said it had appointed Ahmed Abdelsalam Abdelrahman to replace chief executive Ahmad Farroukh.

Related:

Stories

Saudi Arabia tells expats to register fingerprints or face problems

Saudi telco Mobily appoints new chief executive

Etisalat, Saudi's Mobily discuss new alliance after ending management deal

Saudi telco Mobily signs for SR2bn credit facility

Companies

Etihad Etisalat Company

Market Performance

Etihad Etisalat Company
20.4
-0.15 -0.73 (%)
Enlarge graph

Also in Technology

UAE predicts 90% driverless cars, 20% solar power by 2035

In pictures: Latest robots on display at Robodex Trade Show

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi's Kingdom Holding posts 6% rise in Q4 net profit

Saudi's Dar Al Arkan sees 23.4% Q4 net profit slump

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Inside Google's brave new world

Inside Google's brave new world

The $500bn technology giant is extending its reach into hardware...

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

Under attack: how to beat the hackers

The smarter technology gets the more opportunities there are...

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking