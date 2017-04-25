First Abu Dhabi Bank name gets shareholder approval

|Home
New name still needs approval of UAE Central Bank and SCA
Shareholders of National Bank of Abu Dhabi (NBAD) on Monday approved the proposal to rename the bank to First Abu Dhabi Bank, according to state news agency Wam.
The new name was proposed by the bank’s board after completion of its merger with First Gulf Bank (FGB) on April 2.
Abdulhamid Saeed, group chief executive officer, NBAD, said: “Reflecting FGB and NBAD’s deep roots and experience in the region, the new name, First Abu Dhabi Bank, represents our union as one uniquely strong financial institution, which will support the economic development of Abu Dhabi, the UAE and Mena region, and celebrates the proud legacies of both banks.
“The strong endorsement of the new name amongst our shareholders is a clear vote of support for the new journey we are now embarking on together and our vision for the future.”
The new name will take effect upon post approvals from the UAE Central Bank and Securities and Commodities Authority.
A new brand identity will be unveiled in due course, WAM said.
