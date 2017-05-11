First consumer goods testing lab opens in Dubai

Geo-Chem Middle East says new facility will keep quality standards high for regional retail customers

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 11 May 2017 2:28 PM

Geo-Chem Middle East, an independent inspecting and testing company, has inaugurated the Middle East’s first comprehensive consumer goods laboratory in Dubai Investment Park.

The new facility will test textile and leather products, home furnishings, toys and electronic goods to ensure that every product that reaches the customers meet the highest standards of quality specified by the government authorities.

Rajiv Bahl, managing director of Geo-Chem Middle East, said: “The new laboratory marks our expansion into consumer goods testing services through a dedicated facility that will assure the highest standards of quality for customers. Our goal is to provide the comprehensive suite of testing services in Dubai for our customers from across the region.”

Pradeep Gopal, executive director of Geo-Chem Middle East, said the laboratory brings all consumer goods testing under one roof. “With this lab, we are now offering the entire portfolio of testing services, and establishing ourselves as a one-stop hub for all testing and inspection services in the region.”

The Consumer Product Services Lab will test toys to ensure the health and well-being of children across the MENA region, he added.

The Lab also undertakes testing of home furnishings, imitation jewellery, leather & footwear, and hard-lines covering furniture, household, kitchenware, sporting items, personal protection equipment, electrical goods, and safety and fire appliances.

