First day of Eid expected to fall on July 28

Sharjah Planetarium announces probable date for the first day of Eid Al Fitr

By Neil Halligan
  • Tuesday, 15 July 2014 1:39 PM

Sharjah Planetarium has announced that it expects the first day of Eid Al Fitr, first day of Shawwal, to fall on July 28.

Speaking to Arabic daily newspaper Al Ittihad, Ibrahim Al Jarwan, an astronomy expert and chief supervisor of the Sharjah Planetarium, said astronomical calculations show that the Shawwal crescent moon will form on Sunday, July 27, at 2.42am, the sun will set at 7.05pm and the moon will set seven minutes after sunset.

Therefore, Monday, July 28, will be the first day of Shawwal and the first day of Eid Al Fitr.

