First Dubai bank uses credit scores for loan applicants

Emirates NBD says is first to process loans using Al Etihad Credit Bureau Consumer Retail Banking Score

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 8 May 2017 8:09 PM
(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest bank, has announced that it is the first bank in the UAE to process loan or card applications using the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB) Consumer Retail Banking Score.

The AECB Consumer Retail Credit Bureau Score is the first scoring system for UAE’s retail banking customers, exclusively developed for risk prediction using historical data on repayment behaviour reported to Al Etihad Credit Bureau.

The Credit Bureau Score is a three-digit number, ranging from 300 to 900 with a lower score indicating a higher risk and likelihood of missing loan or card payments.

Credit scoring, common in mature markets, is a statistical methodology used to assess risk and forecast the likelihood of timely payments based on a customer’s past behaviour.

“We are delighted to be the first bank in the UAE to link our interest rates and eligibility on loans and credit card limits to the AECB Consumer Retail Credit Bureau Score,” said Suvo Sarkar, senior executive vice president and group head – Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates NBD.

“Credit scoring is a tested risk assessment tool, in line with international best practice and this initiative will bring greater transparency and efficiency in the way money is borrowed in the UAE.”

Related:

Stories

New UAE credit scoring system to gauge likelihood of loan default

UAE sees steep rise in credit card applications

Al Etihad Credit Bureau working to expose over-leveraged borrowers

Why bad debt won't just disappear

Telephone banking in Dubai is about as frustrating as it gets

Galleries
In pictures: Dubai businesses in 2017

In pictures: Dubai businesses in 2017

In pictures: Top 30 CEOs in UAE

In pictures: Top 30 CEOs in UAE

Companies

Emirates NBD

Also in Banking & Finance

Bahrain's economy strained as low oil prices persist

Expat remittances from the UAE hit $10bn

Also in UAE

Dubai ruler issues decree to form UAE Food Bank board

DXB passenger waiting times slashed by 10% in Q1

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Qatar »

Hassan Al Thawadi  Mutaz Barshim  Khalifa Saleh Al Haroon 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
First bank merger in 20 years sets Saudi Arabia up for more deals

First bank merger in 20 years sets Saudi Arabia up for more deals

Q&A look at what the planned merger of HSBC and RBS’s Saudi ventures...

A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

With vast resources and more than half-a-billion people, the...

If Saudi future's so bright, why can't these banks find buyers?

If Saudi future's so bright, why can't these banks find buyers?

No big-name global banks eager to buy stakes in Saudi banks,...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking