First Dubai bank uses credit scores for loan applicants

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Emirates NBD says is first to process loans using Al Etihad Credit Bureau Consumer Retail Banking Score
Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest bank, has announced that it is the first bank in the UAE to process loan or card applications using the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB) Consumer Retail Banking Score.
The AECB Consumer Retail Credit Bureau Score is the first scoring system for UAE’s retail banking customers, exclusively developed for risk prediction using historical data on repayment behaviour reported to Al Etihad Credit Bureau.
The Credit Bureau Score is a three-digit number, ranging from 300 to 900 with a lower score indicating a higher risk and likelihood of missing loan or card payments.
Credit scoring, common in mature markets, is a statistical methodology used to assess risk and forecast the likelihood of timely payments based on a customer’s past behaviour.
“We are delighted to be the first bank in the UAE to link our interest rates and eligibility on loans and credit card limits to the AECB Consumer Retail Credit Bureau Score,” said Suvo Sarkar, senior executive vice president and group head – Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Emirates NBD.
“Credit scoring is a tested risk assessment tool, in line with international best practice and this initiative will bring greater transparency and efficiency in the way money is borrowed in the UAE.”
Oh Mr. Al-Abbar, you just touched on the most painful phenomenon that exists since years in Dubai and guess what??? This is not the real problem! The real... moreMonday, 8 May 2017 12:20 PM - Chady
Start small and progress. You would hate to burn up all that fuel getting it up here and then end up with an ice cube at the Musandam. moreMonday, 8 May 2017 8:49 AM - Eric
Oh Mr. Al-Abbar, you just touched on the most painful phenomenon that exists since years in Dubai and guess what??? This is not the real problem! The real... moreMonday, 8 May 2017 12:20 PM - Chady
Start small and progress. You would hate to burn up all that fuel getting it up here and then end up with an ice cube at the Musandam. moreMonday, 8 May 2017 8:49 AM - Eric
I am not sure if Etisalat and Du should be allowed to compete in other markets, when they prohibit competition on their home markets!!
They wish... more
I was offered 25% discount on a famous electronic brand here as my piece of equipment was broken beyond compare. Even with 25% discount it was cheaper... moreMonday, 17 April 2017 1:11 PM - gordon
Oh Mr. Al-Abbar, you just touched on the most painful phenomenon that exists since years in Dubai and guess what??? This is not the real problem! The real... moreMonday, 8 May 2017 12:20 PM - Chady
Oh poor PepsiCo. Tough - excellent idea to tax sugary drinks.
However, drinks containing High Fructose Corn Syrup should be taxed even higher... more
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules