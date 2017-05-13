First Islamic wellness resort to be developed in Qatar

The Middle East’s first wellness destination resort will be developed in Qatar by Msheireb Properties, a subsidiary of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development.

The developer said Zulal Wellness Resort will bring "health wisdom from across the world together with traditional Arabic and Islamic wellness principles".

"The ‘luxeclusive’ concept delivers global luxury standards while preserving traditional family values to ensure every visitor’s needs are addressed," it said in a statement.

Set over 28 hectares in a private coastal area known as Khasooma on the northern tip of Qatar, Zulal Wellness Resort is located 120km from Doha. It will offer 60 rooms while its adjacent Family Wellness Resort boasts 120 rooms with shared facilities that can be accessed by both venues.

Abdulla Hassan Al Mehshadi, CEO at Msheireb Properties, said: “Set to be the country’s largest spa and wellness centre, and the Middle East’s first wellness destination resort, we believe that our new venture will bring the world’s attention to Qatar and will be a tourism transformation driver."

He added: “Zulal Wellness Resort will be a calm haven for international visitors where they can enjoy health and wellness experiences which bring a true taste of the region. While strengthening our development portfolio, our latest project also brings vital investment to the country, enabling Qatar to grow its tourism sector.”

At the heart of Zulal Wellness Resort’s therapeutic and lifestyle enhancement regimens are an approach to medicine based upon Hakim Ibn Sina’s philosophy of health and longevity.

Using herbs and ingredients which are indigenous to Qatar and the region, Zulal Wellness Resort will be the first wellness destination the region to bring focus to Islamic culture and values, and give international visitors a truly Middle Eastern experience, the statement said.