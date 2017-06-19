FIVE Holdings takes over Viceroy Palm Jumeirah

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Kabir Mulchandani to operate hotel, Viceroy no longer involved
Kabir Mulchandani’s FIVE Holdings has dramatically taken over operation of the Viceroy Palm Jumeirah hotel, less than three months since its official opening.
In a statement released, Aloki Batra, CEO of FIVE Hospitality LLC said: “We believe now is the right time to disrupt the hospitality industry. The people who actually provide a hospitality experience never receive the real benefits while most of the commercial benefits are taken in most cases by operators. This needs to change. There needs to be a much more equitable distribution and we will be introducing this in our hospitality vertical immediately to ensure our philosophy is executed from the heart.”
FIVE Holdings, the Dubai-based real estate development and hospitality group previously known as SKAI Holdings, also today announced the launch of FIVE Hotels & Resorts, a new luxury hospitality brand, under its subsidiary FIVE Hospitality LLC.
“We are pleased to announce the launch of our new hospitality brand, which will operate four hotels and residences in Dubai by 2020. The total value of these projects will be AED7.2bn ($2bn), said Kabir Mulchandani, Chairman and CEO, FIVE Holdings.
The launch of FIVE Hotels & Resorts follows days after FIVE Holdings unveiled its new corporate identity, also based on the five elements. Previously known as SKAI Holdings, the firm’s new name reflects the group’s continued ambition to grow its current property portfolio of $2bn.
8-10% net returns are readily available in some areas of Dubai, the article isn't specific on this, its not achievable in prime areas of Dubai, Downtown... moreMonday, 19 June 2017 12:55 PM - Dubai agent
Congratulations ! moreMonday, 19 June 2017 9:15 AM - Masood Shaikh
This is indeed a very smart business moreMonday, 19 June 2017 9:14 AM - Mohammed Ansari
8-10% net returns are readily available in some areas of Dubai, the article isn't specific on this, its not achievable in prime areas of Dubai, Downtown... moreMonday, 19 June 2017 12:55 PM - Dubai agent
Congratulations ! moreMonday, 19 June 2017 9:15 AM - Masood Shaikh
I agree with the above comment. Established retailers in the UAE already have the customer base. The real challenge here is not setting up a perfect e... moreSunday, 18 June 2017 1:08 PM - Haya
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
The statistics speak for themselves, most accidents in the UAE involve a South Asian and follow the same equation on how you choose a good doctor, it's... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Mariam
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules