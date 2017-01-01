Five Saudis, two Lebanese among 39 killed in Istanbul attack

At least five Saudi citizens and two Lebanese were among 39 people killed in an attack on New Year revellers at a packed nightclub in Istanbul.

Saudi newspaper al-Riyadh paper quoted the acting consul general in Istanbul as also saying about 10 Saudi citizens were injured, adding that the consulate was following up with Turkish authorities to find out the exact number of casualties.

Two Lebanese citizens were killed in the attack, according to family members who spoke to media.

The family of Elias Wardini told Lebanon's New TV that they had been officially informed of his death.

Haykal Mousallem, another Lebanese man, was confirmed dead a short while later, his family told Reuters.

Lebanon's National News Agency said several other Lebanese nationals were wounded.

Nationals of Morocco and Libya were also among those killed in a gun attack at a packed nightclub in Istanbul on Sunday.

At least 39 people, many of them foreigners, were killed in the attack, in which the gunman opened fire at random in the Reina nightclub on the shores of Istanbul's Bosphorus waterway just over an hour into the new year.

Some people jumped into the Bosphorus waters to save themselves after the attacker opened fire at random.

Officials spoke of a single attacker but some reports, including on social media, suggested there may have been more.

The attack shook NATO member Turkey as it tries to recover from a failed July coup and a series of deadly bombings in cities including Istanbul and the capital Ankara, some blamed on Islamic State and others claimed by Kurdish militants.

Security services had been on alert across Europe for new year celebrations following an attack on a Christmas market in Berlin that killed 12 people. Only days ago, an online message from a pro-Islamic State group called for attacks by "lone wolves" on "celebrations, gatherings and clubs".

The Hurriyet newspaper cited witnesses as saying the attackers shouted in Arabic as they opened fire at Reina.