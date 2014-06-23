Five students jailed for 'insulting Saudi flag'

The young men were jailed for up to 6yrs for replacing the national flag with a black banner during a protest at a school

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Monday, 23 June 2014 11:58 AM

Five Saudi men have been jailed for up to six years on charges of insulting the national flag, according to state media.

The young men lowered the Saudi flag and replaced it with a black banner during protests at a school in Qatif, Eastern Province.

They received sentences of between three and six years.

They have 30 days to appeal.

