Flames rip through Kuwait's new $770m opera house

Flames ripped through Kuwait's new opera house on Monday, just three months after the futuristic $770 million venue opened to the public.

A thick plume of black smoke rose from the waterfront Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Cultural Centre, television footage showed. Officials said the blaze had been brought under control with no injuries.

Firefighters on a crane sprayed water onto the building, a structure covered with geometric Islamic patterns.

Kuwait News Agency said firefighters responded promptly and effectively when the fire broke out as a result of construction work, quoting Abdulaziz Ishaq, head of the Emiri Diwan's Financial and Administrative Affairs.

Ishaq, who also heads the committee in charge of the cultural centre, added that the building was evacuated at the time of the blaze, which only resulted in material damage.

Broadway musical "Cats" was due to open there on Thursday, according to the centre's website.