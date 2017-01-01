Flydubai‎ looks to return operations back to normal after fog cancellations

Flydubai said it hopes to return to normal operations at Dubai International and Al Maktoum International airports ‘as soon as possible’ after heavy fog forced the airline to cancel more of its flights this morning.

A total of 21 flights were cancelled ahead of today due to the foggy weather conditions, the fourth day in a row that the Dubai carrier has been impacted by the weather.

In its latest statement, Flydubai said it plans to operate a full schedule tomorrow, but warned that there may be further fog delays.

“Over the last four days, our operations at Dubai International (DXB) and Al Maktoum International (DWC) have been severely disrupted by dense fog occurring in the early hours of the morning, which has sometimes lasted until midday,” the airline said.

“This morning (Sunday 01 January 2017), the fog did not materialise as forecast and this has enabled us to operate a larger number of flights than on previous days, which has in turn enabled us to transport more passengers to their destination.

“We are currently planning to operate to schedule tomorrow (Monday 02 January 2017); however, fog is again forecast in the early hours of the morning (with visibility potentially reducing to below 100 metres). If this fog materialises, our operations will again be impacted.”

The airline said passengers who are booked to fly tomorrow should check on its Facebook page for details of cancelled flights before travelling to the airport.

If the flight is cancelled, passengers can contact their travel agent or the Flydubai Customer Centre on (+971) 600 544 445 to rebook on the next available Flydubai flight, or for a later date, without penalty.

Customers who no longer wish to travel and would prefer to receive a full refund should email to: letstalk@flydubai.com