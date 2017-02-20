Flynas to increase codeshare flights with Etihad Airways

Saudi carrier Flynas will add seven new destinations in India as part of its existing codeshare agreement with Etihad Airways.

Flynas currently operates 18 flights per week from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam to Abu Dhabi, and the codeshare agreement allows the Saudi low-cost carrier to place its 'XY' code on Etihad Airways' flights between Abu Dhabi and over 20 destinations on its global network.

Flynas will codeshare on Etihad operated flights from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Cochin and Kozhikode.

The announcement comes as part of an expanded codeshare agreement between the two airlines signed in October 2012.

"We began 2017 by launching a number of new domestic flights, and now we are expanding our list of international destinations through our partnerships in order to meet the needs of our passengers," said Bandar Al-Muhanna, CEO of NAS Holding.

"Our codeshare agreement with Etihad Airways enables us to better serve our guests, by providing them with convenient access to global destinations via the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi. I am confident that these new destinations will prove hugely popular with a large segment of people who need more access to flights between Saudi Arabia and a number of key destinations in India."

The new codeshare services to India provide a baggage allowance of 30kg per passenger.