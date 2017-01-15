Foreign direct investment in Abu Dhabi reaches $26bn in 2016

Foreign direct investments (FDIs) in Abu Dhabi rose 8 percent to $25.92 billion (AED95.145 billion) in 2016 compared to $24.22bn (AED88.95bn) in 2015, according to official figures.

The Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) said on Saturday that 20.2 percent of the total FDI or $5.23bn (AED19.18bn) went into manufacturing industries compared to $4.69bn (AED 17.20bn) in 2015.

Investments in real estate activities, including “real estate sales to non-residents”, increased slightly to $6.53bn (AED24bn) compared to $6.48bn (AED23.79bn) last year.

FDIs in financial and insurance activities was up to $3.99bn (AED14.67bn) from $3.63bn (AED13.34bn) in 2015, while the share of the extracting industries (including crude oil and natural gas) in FDIs increased to $2.52bn (AED9.27bn) from $2.27bn (AED8.35bn) in 2015, the report said.

Khalifa bin Salem Al Mansouri, acting undersecretary, Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, said the results reflected considerable awareness among investors and their interest in capturing the promising investment opportunities provided by Abu Dhabi.

He revealed the government was putting intensive efforts to motivate foreign capital to invest in the local economy, including the improvement of services and developing specialised industrial zones that would enable all investors to start their various projects.