Foundation Holdings eyes $540m GCC, India investments

Investment firm announces hire of five new senior executives to help drive expansion plans

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 5 May 2017 10:27 AM

Foundation Holdings, a healthcare, education and consumer focused investment firm, has announced plans to invest more than $500 million in the Gulf and India over the next five years.

The company said in a statement that the appointment of five new senior executives would help to drive the expansion which will include investments of AED2 billion ($540 million).

The new appointments include Tharshan Wijey as chief financial officer, Karan Yadav as chief strategy officer, Aakash Sachdev as managing director (India), Parvati Banati as managing director - Asset Management and Phil Garrison as managing director - Operations. 

In February, the firm launched a joint venture with Bloom Holding, an Abu Dhabi headquartered group, aimed at investing over AED1 billion in innovative workforce solutions, targeting the sectors of healthcare, education and services within the UAE. 

Abhishek Sharma, Foundation Holdings CEO, said: “Our vision is to build sustainable, industry defining companies and we believe that actualising this is a team sport.

"The new appointments will not only add depth and bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our business, but together with the existing board of directors and advisory board, will help redefine the industry."

Related:

Stories

UAE healthcare market to be worth $28bn by 2021

UAE's Bloom hires new chief to drive education growth

Saudi Arabia 'needs a million new school places by 2020'

GCC spends $150bn a year on education but challenges persist

Galleries
The planet's richest Indians in pictures

The planet's richest Indians in pictures

Also in Banking & Finance

Bahrain's Investcorp buys $160m US industrial buildings

Paraguay President keen to boost UAE trade, investment links

Also in UAE

Dubai Properties launches sales on more Mudon homes

UAE's Azizi plans hotel apartments, homes in Dubai Studio City

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
First bank merger in 20 years sets Saudi Arabia up for more deals

First bank merger in 20 years sets Saudi Arabia up for more deals

Q&A look at what the planned merger of HSBC and RBS’s Saudi ventures...

A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

A natural move: How Dubai Chamber is strengthening its ties in Latin America

With vast resources and more than half-a-billion people, the...

If Saudi future's so bright, why can't these banks find buyers?

If Saudi future's so bright, why can't these banks find buyers?

No big-name global banks eager to buy stakes in Saudi banks,...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking