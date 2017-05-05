Foundation Holdings eyes $540m GCC, India investments

|Home
Investment firm announces hire of five new senior executives to help drive expansion plans
Foundation Holdings, a healthcare, education and consumer focused investment firm, has announced plans to invest more than $500 million in the Gulf and India over the next five years.
The company said in a statement that the appointment of five new senior executives would help to drive the expansion which will include investments of AED2 billion ($540 million).
The new appointments include Tharshan Wijey as chief financial officer, Karan Yadav as chief strategy officer, Aakash Sachdev as managing director (India), Parvati Banati as managing director - Asset Management and Phil Garrison as managing director - Operations.
In February, the firm launched a joint venture with Bloom Holding, an Abu Dhabi headquartered group, aimed at investing over AED1 billion in innovative workforce solutions, targeting the sectors of healthcare, education and services within the UAE.
Abhishek Sharma, Foundation Holdings CEO, said: “Our vision is to build sustainable, industry defining companies and we believe that actualising this is a team sport.
"The new appointments will not only add depth and bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our business, but together with the existing board of directors and advisory board, will help redefine the industry."
