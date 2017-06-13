Four Emiratis sentenced over terror group links

Abu Dhabi Federal Appeal Court hands down life prison sentence to one of four defendants

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 13 June 2017 5:24 PM

Four UAE nationals have been condemned to sentences ranging between placement in a counselling centre and prison terms by the Abu Dhabi Federal Appeal Court for joining terror organisations and promoting their fanatic ideologies.

The first person, named only as KH.S.A.S.A, was sentenced to life in prison and the court ordered him to pay all the charges and expenses of the lawsuits brought against him, state news agency WAM reported.

A second person, referred to as K.SH.M.A.S., was sentenced to seven years in prison for attempting to inflict damage to UAE's relations with a sisterly country.

The third, named as A.A.A.A, was placed under surveillance for five years for attempting to join the terrorist organisation of Daesh. The court also ordered to confiscate all means and devices of communications used by the defendant during his criminal endeavours.

The court also placed the fourth person, referred to as A.M.A.R.A.A, in a counselling centre under surveillance for six months effective upon the issuance of the court ruling.

Related:

Stories

Expat gets 40 years for terrorist act in UAE

UAE court upholds life sentence for Emirati who planned terror attacks

Abu Dhabi court jails two men for joining terror groups

UAE court jails three men over involvement in terror organisations

Also in Culture & Society

Saudis killed in car blast 'wanted' for police murders

Video: Robocop becomes reality in Dubai

Also in UAE

Sharjah unveils new campaign to boost summer tourism

UAE's Dana Gas plans profit rate cut on $700m sukuk

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Media »

Noura Al Kaabi  Rani Raad  Afrah Nasser  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Everything you need to know about Qatar

Everything you need to know about Qatar

Former British protectorate has been ruled by the Al-Thani family...

The Al Thanis are Qatar's power family

The Al Thanis are Qatar's power family

New research sheds light on the overwhelming influence of the...

Raising the bar: DLA Piper plans fresh growth in the Gulf

Raising the bar: DLA Piper plans fresh growth in the Gulf

Legal firm DLA Piper’s Middle East business recorded 10 percent...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking