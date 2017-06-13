Four Emiratis sentenced over terror group links

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Abu Dhabi Federal Appeal Court hands down life prison sentence to one of four defendants
Four UAE nationals have been condemned to sentences ranging between placement in a counselling centre and prison terms by the Abu Dhabi Federal Appeal Court for joining terror organisations and promoting their fanatic ideologies.
The first person, named only as KH.S.A.S.A, was sentenced to life in prison and the court ordered him to pay all the charges and expenses of the lawsuits brought against him, state news agency WAM reported.
A second person, referred to as K.SH.M.A.S., was sentenced to seven years in prison for attempting to inflict damage to UAE's relations with a sisterly country.
The third, named as A.A.A.A, was placed under surveillance for five years for attempting to join the terrorist organisation of Daesh. The court also ordered to confiscate all means and devices of communications used by the defendant during his criminal endeavours.
The court also placed the fourth person, referred to as A.M.A.R.A.A, in a counselling centre under surveillance for six months effective upon the issuance of the court ruling.
