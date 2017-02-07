Four killed, another seriously hurt in UAE road crash

Four people died on Tuesday and a fifth suffered serious injuries after a collision between a truck and a double cabin vehicle in the Western Region of Abu Dhabi, state news agency reported.

Three Asians and a Somali were killed in the incident on Habashan Road in Al Gharbia, WAM said.

Major Suhail Sayah Al Mazroui, chief of the Western Region Highways Section, was quoted as saying that preliminary investigations suggested that the driver of the double cabin vehicle failed to maintain control and swerved into oncoming traffic, leading to a head on collision with the truck.

He said that traffic patrols responded immediately after receiving emergency calls, supervising traffic diversions.

He added that the Abu Dhabi Police Ambulance Service transferred the injured passenger to Madinat Zayed Hospital for treatment.