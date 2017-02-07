Four killed, another seriously hurt in UAE road crash

Three Asians and a Somali die in head-on smash with truck on Habashan Road in Al Gharbia

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 7 February 2017 2:29 PM
(Photo for illustrative purposes only)

(Photo for illustrative purposes only)

Four people died on Tuesday and a fifth suffered serious injuries after a collision between a truck and a double cabin vehicle in the Western Region of Abu Dhabi, state news agency reported.

Three Asians and a Somali were killed in the incident on Habashan Road in Al Gharbia, WAM said.

Major Suhail Sayah Al Mazroui, chief of the Western Region Highways Section, was quoted as saying that preliminary investigations suggested that the driver of the double cabin vehicle failed to maintain control and swerved into oncoming traffic, leading to a head on collision with the truck.

He said that traffic patrols responded immediately after receiving emergency calls, supervising traffic diversions.

He added that the Abu Dhabi Police Ambulance Service transferred the injured passenger to Madinat Zayed Hospital for treatment.

Related:

Stories

One dead as car crashes into UAE Exchange in Sharjah

Five workers killed, seven injured in Dubai road accident

Six injured in 25-car pile-up on Al Ain-Abu Dhabi road

Dubai road deaths up 45% in H1 as 112 people perish

Galleries
What car should you drive for your age?

What car should you drive for your age?

Companies

Abu Dhabi Police

Also in Transport

Emirates says in-flight medical emergency can cost up to $600k

Video: Driverless Tesla Model 3 hits Dubai roads

Also in UAE

UAE firm said to make offer for Botswana's struggling miner BCL

Snapchat firm opens first Middle East office in Dubai

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

4
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
  • 6
    Countdown to VAT: are Gulf businesses ready?

    As yet with less then a year to go there has still not been any detail released on how it will be applied, which supplies will be exempt, which supplies... more

    Monday, 6 February 2017 9:24 AM - Hansol
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking