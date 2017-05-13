Four Seasons says first Kuwait hotel to open on Sept 1

Luxury hotel giant Four Seasons has announced that its first property in Kuwait will open to guests from September 1.

Four Seasons Hotel Kuwait at Burj Alshaya will have a workforce of more than 400, with 40 nationalities represented, a statement said.

“It’s an exciting time as we prepare to introduce Four Seasons signature luxury and personalised service to Kuwait for the first time,” said general manager Didier Jardin.

The hotel is part of a two-tower mixed use complex on Al Soor Street, close to the Souk Al Mubarakiya and Kuwait’s largest luxury shopping mall, as well as important sites such as Kuwait Towers, the Sheikh Jaber Cultural Centre and the Kuwait National Museum, the statement said.

It added that the hotel features 284 rooms and suites, five restaurant and lounge concepts, event spaces, a spa and fitness centre, and indoor and outdoor pools.

Four Seasons said it is offering a special introductory offer featuring 20 percent savings on the regular room rate.