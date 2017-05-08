Fragrance of the month: Paco Rabanne's Invictus Intense

Make an impact this month with a powerful fragrance that demands attention

By Thomas Shambler
  • Monday, 8 May 2017 4:24 PM

'Intense' scents tend to take the notes you loved about the original, and double-down. Paco Rabanne's Invictus Intense is no different. It shares the same sweet and spicy flavours of the original, but with an added hit of black pepper, orange powder and whisky cream. There's also a generous helping of amber and woody notes, making this perfect for a night on the town.

