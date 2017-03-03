France commits to Dubai Expo 2020 participation

France gave the world one of the most enduring symbols of World Expos in 1889 - the Eiffel Tower

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 3 March 2017 10:56 AM
(LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)

(LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)

France, which gave the world one of the most enduring symbols of World Expos, the Eiffel Tower, has become the latest country to confirm its participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The European country officially confirmed its commitment in a letter from Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The letter was delivered to Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, by Pascal Lamy, French delegate to the 2025 World Expo.

Sheikh Ahmed said: “France, of course, has staged several Expos, including in 1889 when Gustave Eiffel’s famous tower was unveiled to the world. That lasting mark on humankind is a hallmark of World Expos and we are working hard here in the UAE to ensure that our first to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region can be similarly impactful.”

The Expo is particularly close to the heart of the French people as the country’s capital, Paris, is home to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the intergovernmental organisation responsible for overseeing and regulating all international exhibitions. France has also bid to host the World Expo in 2025.

France and the UAE have worked on several large projects in recent years, including the Paris-Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The UAE is also home to an estimated 35,000 French nationals and more than 700 subsidiaries of French companies.

Bilateral trade between France and the UAE reached $5 billion in 2016 and the UAE is France’s second-largest export destination in the Gulf, with exports mainly comprising food, aeronautics, consumer luxury goods, and electrical and mechanicalequipment.

In May 2013, France opened a new embassy in Etihad Towers, Abu Dhabi.

Between October 2020 and April 2021, Expo 2020 Dubai is expected to welcome more than 180 nations and an international audience of 25 million visitors.

Expo 2020 is scheduled to be hosted by Dubai in an area next to Jebel Ali. Spanning 438,000 square metres, Dubai Expo 2020 will be 10 percent larger in size than Milan Expo 2015.

UAE officials are expecting the event to create 277,000 jobs, most of which will be in the tourism industry.

Related:

Stories

British PM May confirms UK's participation in Dubai Expo 2020

Dubai Expo to convert staff residential units into freehold apartments

SMEs in pole position to win Expo 2020 Dubai licensing opportunities

Dubai's Expo 2020 launches tender for Emirati food producers

Galleries
In pictures: Dubai Ruler inspects Expo 2020 site

In pictures: Dubai Ruler inspects Expo 2020 site

Topics

Expo 2020

Also in Politics & Economics

Bahrain's economic growth forecast to shrink in 2017-18

Saudi's King Salman embraces the 'selfie' on Asian tour

Also in UAE

E-commerce giant Souq.com launches bookstore platform

Three GCC firms named among world's top retailers

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Oman gains breathing space with jumbo $5bn bond sale

Oman gains breathing space with jumbo $5bn bond sale

Order books for the issue totalled $20bn, showing that Oman can...

Closing the Gulf's gender gap

Closing the Gulf's gender gap

GCC states fell behind in closing the gap between women and men...

Glad to see Obama go, Gulf Arabs expect Trump to counter Iran

Glad to see Obama go, Gulf Arabs expect Trump to counter Iran

Trump seen as a strong president who will shore up Washington...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking