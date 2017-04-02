Free Wi-Fi on 700 more Dubai taxis

|Home
Second phase means 26 percent of cab company's total fleet offer the service
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on Sunday said 700 more taxis will get interactive screens and offer free Wi-Fi to passengers.
The second phase takes the total number of cabs to 1,314, which is equivalent to 26 percent of Dubai Taxi Corporation’s (DTC) total fleet.
Dr Yousef Mohammed Al Ali, chief executive officer, DTC, said that adding 700 taxis under phase II further promotes the transport and innovation technology in Dubai.
These smart touch screens enable users to browse promotional adverts of RTA services, and informs passengers about key tourist destinations in the emirate, he added.
