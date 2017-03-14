French explorer embarks on epic Oman desert adventure

By Staff writer
  • March 14 2017 03:49
Gauthier Toulemonde takes to social media as he treks across The Empty Quarter and Al Sharqiya Sands

French explorer Gauthier Toulemonde has begun his journey through Oman’s deserts starting from Wilayat Adam, Al Dakhiliya governorate, where he will cross The Empty Quarter and Al Sharqiya Sands.

Toulemonde said his journey will be covered through his social media accounts while he will also send postcards and letters through the mail to his friends around the world to share his experience in Oman. 

Having previously trekked across Indonesia, Singapore, China, and Namibia, he chose Oman as his next adventure in 2015.

“I was in Oman 2 years ago with my family, and we have visited Muscat, Bidiya, and Al Sharqiya Sands, where the idea of desert-crossing had sparkled in my mind, and here I am today,” he said. 

The explorer started his journey from Adam crossing the Empty Quarter on a camel, heading to Abu Tubool in the depth of the desert with the company of Ahmed Bin Hareb Al Mahrooqi, the Omani traveller.

The second part of his journey will see him heading to Bidiya on his camel to desert-cross Al Sharqiya Sands, where he will head to the coast and the Ras Ruwais area.  

Describing how he was inspired by the natural Omani landscapes during his previous visit, he said: “My aim is to show the connection between human beings and nature, how we can live isolated in the wild, facing different kinds of challenges and learn to live peacefully with nature while communicating with the world through social media channels at the same time using the solar or green power.”

Many organisations are supporting the French explorer in his adventure including the Ministry of Tourism, External Representation Office of the Ministry of Tourism in Paris, Omantel, Oman Central Post Office, Paris post office, Timbropresse Magazine and Huts Company.

You can check out the updates on Gauthier’s journey on his Facebook account Web Robison or through the website www.webrobinson.fr.

