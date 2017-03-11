French firm delivers first train for Riyadh Metro

Alstom has announced that it has delivered the first train which will operate on the $23 billion Riyadh Metro rail project.

The trains, which have been built at the company's Katowice plant in Poland, will circulate on lines 4, 5 and 6 and are part of a 69-train package.

As part of the contract awarded in 2013 by Arriyadh Development Authority (ADA) to the FAST consortium, which includes Alstom, the production of the rest of the metro trains are "well on track" to be delivered by the end of 2018, Alstom said in a statement.

All six lines and 85 stations are scheduled to be operational in 2019 and will be served by electric, driverless trains in what officials describe as the world's largest public transport system currently under development.

Alstom, as part of the Fast consortium, is in charge of supplying a full integrated metro system for lines 4, 5 and 6 (or Yellow, Green, and Purple lines).

Composed of two cars each, the Riyadh metro train is 36 metres long and is able to accommodate up to 231 passengers. Each train features three classes - first, family and single class separated by a glass partition.

The trains are designed to run on standard-gauge track at a top speed of 90 km/h and have been designed with the region's climate in mind.

One such feature is a more powerful air conditioning system, capable of delivering sufficient cooling capacity even in extreme heat.

"We are pleased to hand over on time the first Metropolis trainset to ADA. This landmark project will allow Riyadh residents and visitors to commute aboard a reliable, comfortable and environmentally-friendly means of transport,” said Gian Luca Erbacci, senior vice president for Middle East & Africa at Alstom.