French firm wins contract to extend Dubai tram system

SYSTRA says it will drive phases 2 and 3 of Dubai transport system as it expands across the city

By Staff writer
  • Thursday, 5 January 2017 2:01 PM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai has awarded French firm SYSTRA a contract for phases 2 and 3 of the emirate's tram system.

SYSTRA said in a statement that, in association with AECOM, it will take charge of transport planning, preliminary design and invitations to tender, for the second and third phases, for 14 month.

It marks a vote of confidence for SYSTRA which delivered phase one of the tram system in 2014, the company said.

Phase 2 of the Dubai Tram will serve the town’s main attractions, including Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Burj Al-Arab, as well as the Mall of Emirates.

SYSTRA said that phase 2 is part of the master plan for Jumeirah Central Project, managed by Dubai Holding. This huge investment project was launched last year by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Phase 3 will serve the Jumeirah Beach Road to the north-west of Dubai. The route crosses projects already underway, such as the one-way road system. Consequently, the area between Jumeirah Road and the Al Wasl district is being totally redefined.

The tram has become a key part of Dubai's public transport system with 32,850 riders using it on New Year's Eve.

SYSTRA has already been hired for the design of the Dubai metro and the first phase of the Dubai tram, which was inaugurated in November 2014.

Related:

Stories

Dubai hikes fines, driving bans for tram-related accidents

RTA sees 1.8m public transport users on New Year’s Eve

Serco says Dubai Trolley operations deal extended to 2019

Dubai Tram to extend to Burj Al Arab and Mall of the Emirates

Dubai's RTA boosts facilities at key metro station amid growing demand

Galleries
Crown Prince of Dubai inaugurates Dubai Tram

Crown Prince of Dubai inaugurates Dubai Tram

Companies

Roads and Transport Authority

Also in Transport

Fujairah expressway extension said to cut UAE and Oman travel time

Three Gulf carriers named among world's safest airlines

Also in UAE

5 tips for choosing leather accessories

Tiger Woods says to compete in Dubai Desert Classic in February

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

3
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking