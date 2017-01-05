French firm wins contract to extend Dubai tram system

|Home
SYSTRA says it will drive phases 2 and 3 of Dubai transport system as it expands across the city
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai has awarded French firm SYSTRA a contract for phases 2 and 3 of the emirate's tram system.
SYSTRA said in a statement that, in association with AECOM, it will take charge of transport planning, preliminary design and invitations to tender, for the second and third phases, for 14 month.
It marks a vote of confidence for SYSTRA which delivered phase one of the tram system in 2014, the company said.
Phase 2 of the Dubai Tram will serve the town’s main attractions, including Madinat Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Burj Al-Arab, as well as the Mall of Emirates.
SYSTRA said that phase 2 is part of the master plan for Jumeirah Central Project, managed by Dubai Holding. This huge investment project was launched last year by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.
Phase 3 will serve the Jumeirah Beach Road to the north-west of Dubai. The route crosses projects already underway, such as the one-way road system. Consequently, the area between Jumeirah Road and the Al Wasl district is being totally redefined.
The tram has become a key part of Dubai's public transport system with 32,850 riders using it on New Year's Eve.
SYSTRA has already been hired for the design of the Dubai metro and the first phase of the Dubai tram, which was inaugurated in November 2014.
