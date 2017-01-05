Fujairah expressway extension said to cut UAE and Oman travel time

|Home
15km extension will be ready by 2018, says UAE minister; four-lane highway will serve 2,400 vehicles each way per hour
The 15km extension of the new Fujairah expressway will be ready by 2018, reducing travelling time between the UAE and Oman, it was reported on Wednesday.
Thirty percent of the road work has been completed, while the remaining 70 percent work is expected to be finished by third quarter of 2017.
The four-lane highway will serve 2,400 vehicles each way per hour, allowing motorists to bypass traffic in Fujairah and Kalba.
Gulf News quoted UAE Minister of Infrastructure Development Abdullah Mohammad Bel Haif Al Nuaimi as saying that $32.70 million (AED120m) extension of the Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road will serve as the “main road link“ between the two countries, leading to better connectivity and easy movement of cargo and tourists.
At present, the expressway connects Dubai’s Maleiha road with Fujairah, significantly reducing journey time between the two emirates, Gulf News said.
