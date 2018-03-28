New Apple iPad available in the UAE this week

The new 9.7-inch Apple iPad is introduced during an event at Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago

Apple's new discounted iPad tablet is be available to order from today for customers in the UAE, the tech giant said today, with the actual device available in stores across the country "later this week".

The Cupertino firm unveiled new applications, along with its new iPad, aimed at the education market as it tries to regain momentum lost to Google in the world of classroom technology.

At an event in Chicago, the California-based Apple showcased a new, free curriculum called Everyone Can Create that enables teachers to integrate drawing, music, filmmaking or photography into their lessons.

Apple also announced Schoolwork, a new app that helps teachers create assignments and see student progress.

At the same time, Apple unveiled a refreshed version of its 9.7-inch iPad, which will start at AED1,294.65 for schools and AED1,349 for the consumer market.

The updated iPad offers support for Apple Pencil - an extra AED399 - which can be used for sketching and handwritten notes.

"Creativity sparks a deeper level of engagement in students, and we're excited to help teachers bring out that creativity in the classroom," said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of marketing.

With these new products, he said, "we believe we can amplify learning and creativity in a way that only Apple can."

Apple was once a leader in the classroom but in recent years it has fallen behind Google, which now accounts for around 60 percent of new mobile PCs shipped to US schools, compared with 12.3 percent for Apple, according to Futuresource Consulting.

The iPad is available to order online, with delivery times of two to three days expected. The new device will be available to customers elsewhere in the region in April.