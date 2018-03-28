New Apple iPad available in the UAE this week

Apple goes back to school with $299 iPad, apps
The new 9.7-inch Apple iPad is introduced during an event at Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago
By AFP
Wed 28 Mar 2018 10:04 AM

Apple's new discounted iPad tablet is be available to order from today for customers in the UAE, the tech giant said today, with the actual device available in stores across the country "later this week".

The Cupertino firm unveiled new applications, along with its  new iPad, aimed at the education market as it tries to regain momentum lost to Google in the world of classroom technology.

At an event in Chicago, the California-based Apple showcased a new, free curriculum called Everyone Can Create that enables teachers to integrate drawing, music, filmmaking or photography into their lessons.

Apple also announced Schoolwork, a new app that helps teachers create assignments and see student progress.

At the same time, Apple unveiled a refreshed version of its 9.7-inch iPad, which will start at AED1,294.65 for schools and AED1,349 for the consumer market.

The updated iPad offers support for Apple Pencil - an extra AED399 - which can be used for sketching and handwritten notes.

"Creativity sparks a deeper level of engagement in students, and we're excited to help teachers bring out that creativity in the classroom," said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of marketing.

With these new products, he said, "we believe we can amplify learning and creativity in a way that only Apple can."

Apple was once a leader in the classroom but in recent years it has fallen behind Google, which now accounts for around 60 percent of new mobile PCs shipped to US schools, compared with 12.3 percent for Apple, according to Futuresource Consulting.

The iPad is available to order online, with delivery times of two to three days expected. The new device will be available to customers elsewhere in the region in April. 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to Arabian Business' newsletter to receive the latest breaking news and business stories in Dubai,the UAE and the GCC straight to your inbox.

Related news

Huawei unveils iPhone X, Galaxy S9 challenger

Huawei unveils iPhone X, Galaxy S9 challenger

28 Mar 2018
Gadgets
Apple is said to plan giant iPhone and a lower-priced model

Apple is said to plan giant iPhone and a lower-priced model

27 Feb 2018
Technology
Is it time to switch? How Samsung's new Galaxy S9 compares to the iPhone X

Is it time to switch? How Samsung's new Galaxy S9 compares to the iPhone X

26 Feb 2018
Technology
In pictures: iPhone X now available in the UAE

In pictures: iPhone X now available in the UAE

06 Nov 2017
Photos
The Huawei's phone that's more expensive than the iPhone X

The Huawei's phone that's more expensive than the iPhone X

02 Nov 2017
Gadgets
Video: iPhone X first impressions

Video: iPhone X first impressions

01 Nov 2017
Videos
$3,477 gold plated iPhone X available for pre-orders in Dubai

$3,477 gold plated iPhone X available for pre-orders in Dubai

23 Oct 2017
Gadgets
New Google earbuds offer real-time translation feature

New Google earbuds offer real-time translation feature

05 Oct 2017
Gadgets
Samsung and Apple deals on offer at GITEX Shopper

Samsung and Apple deals on offer at GITEX Shopper

26 Sep 2017
Gadgets
How Apple plans to change the way you use the next iPhone

How Apple plans to change the way you use the next iPhone

04 Sep 2017
Gadgets