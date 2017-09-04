In pictures: Saudi Arabia annual Hajj comes to an end

Saudi Arabia says it has deployed more than 100,000 security personnel to keep pilgrims safe this year.
1_Hajj_841805556.jpg
(KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images)
An aerial view shows Muslim pilgrims circumambulating the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Makkah on September 2, 2017, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
2_Hajj_841801388.jpg
(KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images)
Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Makkah on September 2, 2017, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage.
3_Hajj_841740070.jpg
(BANDAR ALDANDANI/AFP/Getty Images)
Muslim pilgrims take part in the symbolic stoning of the devil at the Jamarat Bridge in Mina, near Makkah, which marks the final major rite of the hajj on September 2, 2017. Saudi Arabia says it has deployed more than 100,000 security personnel to keep pilgrims safe this year.
4_Hajj_841505368.jpg
(KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images)
Muslim pilgrims, some holding umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun, head to take part in the symbolic stoning of the devil at the Jamarat Bridge in Mina, near Makkah, which marks the final major rite of the hajj on September 1, 2017.
5_Hajj_841856402.jpg
(KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images)
An aerial view shows Mount Arafat, also known as Jabal al-Rahma (Mount of Mercy), southeast of the Saudi holy city of Makkah, on September 2, 2017.
6_Hajj_841499626.jpg
(KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images)
A Muslim pilgrim has his head shaven after throwing pebbles at pillars during the symbolic stoning of the devil at the Jamarat Bridge in Mina, near Makkah, which marks the final major rite of the hajj, on September 1, 2017.
7_Hajj_841884980.jpg
(KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images)
Saudi security personnel monitor the screens as they follow the hajj pilgrimage from the control room in Mina, near the holy city of Makkah, on September 2, 2017.
8_Hajj_841476270.jpg
(BANDAR ALDANDANI/AFP/Getty Images)
Saudi security personnel assist pilgrims as they head to take part in the symbolic stoning of the devil at the Jamarat Bridge in Mina, near Makkah, which marks the final major rite of the hajj on September 1, 2017. Saudi Arabia says it has deployed more than 100,000 security personnel to keep pilgrims safe this year.
