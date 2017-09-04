In pictures: Drone enthusiasts gather for Dronemasters 2017 in Berlin

A man is replacing the battery of a 'Multirotor 'Surveying Robot' hexacopter drone at the Dronemasters 2017 convention on September 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The annual event, now in its second year, brings together drone racers, developers, users and manufacturers for a day of events, exhibitions and presentations.
An AIBOTIX Hexacopter drone is seen on flight at the Dronemasters 2017 convention on September 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The annual event, now in its second year, brings together drone racers, developers, users and manufacturers for a day of events, exhibitions and presentations.
A man is operation a DJI Quadcopter drone controller, at the Dronemasters 2017 convention on September 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The annual event, now in its second year, brings together drone racers, developers, users and manufacturers for a day of events, exhibitions and presentations.
German Economy and Energy Minister Brigitte Zypries is seen at the Dronemasters 2017 convention on September 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The annual event, now in its second year, brings together drone racers, developers, users and manufacturers for a day of events, exhibitions and presentations.
A Wingcopter VTOL tilt-wing drone is seen on flight at the Dronemasters 2017 convention on September 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The annual event, now in its second year, brings together drone racers, developers, users and manufacturers for a day of events, exhibitions and presentations.
An AIBOTIX Hexacopter drone is seen on flight at the Dronemasters 2017 convention on September 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The annual event, now in its second year, brings together drone racers, developers, users and manufacturers for a day of events, exhibitions and presentations.
A DJI Phantom 4 Pro Quadcopter drone is seen on flight at the Dronemasters 2017 convention on September 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The annual event, now in its second year, brings together drone racers, developers, users and manufacturers for a day of events, exhibitions and presentations.
A miniature INDUCTRIX FPV quadcopter racing drone is seen on flight at the Dronemasters 2017 convention on September 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The annual event, now in its second year, brings together drone racers, developers, users and manufacturers for a day of events, exhibitions and presentations.