In pictures: Drone enthusiasts gather for Dronemasters 2017 in Berlin

The annual event, now in its second year, brings together drone racers, developers, users and manufacturers for a day of events, exhibitions and presentations.
1_drone_842175916.jpg
Getty Images
A man is replacing the battery of a 'Multirotor 'Surveying Robot' hexacopter drone at the Dronemasters 2017 convention on September 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The annual event, now in its second year, brings together drone racers, developers, users and manufacturers for a day of events, exhibitions and presentations.
2_drone_842175904.jpg
Getty Images
An AIBOTIX Hexacopter drone is seen on flight at the Dronemasters 2017 convention on September 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The annual event, now in its second year, brings together drone racers, developers, users and manufacturers for a day of events, exhibitions and presentations.
3_drone_842175926.jpg
Getty Images
A man is operation a DJI Quadcopter drone controller, at the Dronemasters 2017 convention on September 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The annual event, now in its second year, brings together drone racers, developers, users and manufacturers for a day of events, exhibitions and presentations.
4_drone_842175816.jpg
Getty Images
German Economy and Energy Minister Brigitte Zypries is seen at the Dronemasters 2017 convention on September 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The annual event, now in its second year, brings together drone racers, developers, users and manufacturers for a day of events, exhibitions and presentations.
5_drone_842175914.jpg
Getty Images
A Wingcopter VTOL tilt-wing drone is seen on flight at the Dronemasters 2017 convention on September 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The annual event, now in its second year, brings together drone racers, developers, users and manufacturers for a day of events, exhibitions and presentations.
6_drone_842175902.jpg
Getty Images
An AIBOTIX Hexacopter drone is seen on flight at the Dronemasters 2017 convention on September 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The annual event, now in its second year, brings together drone racers, developers, users and manufacturers for a day of events, exhibitions and presentations.
7_drone_842175818.jpg
Getty Images
A DJI Phantom 4 Pro Quadcopter drone is seen on flight at the Dronemasters 2017 convention on September 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The annual event, now in its second year, brings together drone racers, developers, users and manufacturers for a day of events, exhibitions and presentations.
8_drone_842175824.jpg
Getty Images
A miniature INDUCTRIX FPV quadcopter racing drone is seen on flight at the Dronemasters 2017 convention on September 3, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The annual event, now in its second year, brings together drone racers, developers, users and manufacturers for a day of events, exhibitions and presentations.
