In pictures: FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 qualifier: UAE vs Iraq

During the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between the UAE and Iraq at the Amman international stadium in Amman.
1_FBLUAEIRQ_842942694.jpg
(KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP/Getty Images)
Iraq's Aymen Hussein (R) and UAE's Walid Abbas vie for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between the UAE and Iraq at the Amman international stadium in Amman on September 5, 2017.
2_FBLUAEIRQ_842923550.jpg
(KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP/Getty Images)
UAE's Ahmed Khalil (C) tackles Iraq's Rebin Ghareeb Solaka (L) as UAE's Tariq Ahmed comes to defend during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between the UAE and Iraq at the Amman international stadium in Amman on September 5, 2017.
3_FBLUAEIRQ_842923220.jpg
(KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP/Getty Images)
UAE's Mohamed Alraqi (R) dribbles the ball as Iraq's Bashar Resan Bonyan runs behind during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between the UAE and Iraq at the Amman international stadium in Amman on September 5, 2017.
4_FBLUAEIRQ_842942216.jpg
(KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP/Getty Images)
Iraq's Waleed Salim al-Lami (back) kicks the ball as UAE's Walid Abbas defends during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between the UAE and Iraq at the Amman international stadium in Amman on September 5, 2017.
5_FBLUAEIRQ_842942540.jpg
(KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP/Getty Images)
Iraq's Justin Hikmat Azeez (R) and UAE's Abdulaziz Hussain Haikal vie for the ball during the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between the UAE and Iraq at the Amman international stadium in Amman on September 5, 2017.
6_FBLUAEIRQ_842922474.jpg
(KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP/Getty Images)
Iraqi fans cheer on their team prior to the start of the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between the UAE and Iraq at the Amman international stadium in Amman on September 5, 2017.
7_FBLUAEIRQ_842926808.jpg
(KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP/Getty Images)
UAE's (top L-R) Ahmed Khalil, Mohnad Salem, Khalid Eisa, Walid Abbas, MOhamed Fawzi, Mohamed Ahmad Gharib (bottom L-R) Ahmed Barman, Tariq Ahmed, Ismaeil Matar, Salem Saleh al Rejaibi and Mohamed Alraqi pose for a team photo prior to the start of the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between the UAE and Iraq at the Amman international stadium in Amman on September 5, 2017.
8_FBLUAEIRQ_842950898.jpg
(KHALIL MAZRAAWI/AFP/Getty Images)
Iraq's (From L-R) head coach Basim Qasim Hamdan al-Suwaid, Justin Hikmat Azeez, Aymen Hussein, Ali Adnan Kadhim, Rebin Ghareeb Solaka, Ahmed Ibrahim, Mohammed Kassid, (bottom L-R) Bashar Resan Bonyan, Hussein Al-Saedi, Waleed Alim al-Lami, Saad Abdulameer Al-Dobjahawe and Mahdi Kamil Shiltagh pose for a team photo prior to the start of the FIFA World Cup 2018 qualification football match between the UAE and Iraq at the Amman international stadium in Amman on September 5, 2017.
Wed 06 Sep 2017 09:51 AM

