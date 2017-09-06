In pictures: Team Sky Chris Froome wins stage 16 at La Vuelta

Bahrain-Merida's Italian cyclist Vicenzo Nibali sprints claiming third place in stage 16, overall Froome now leads Italian Nibali by one minute and 58 seconds.
1_CYCLING_842950624.jpg
(JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Sky's British cyclist Christopher Froome celebrates reataining his red jersey on the podium after winning the 16th stage of the 72nd edition of 'La Vuelta' Tour of Spain cycling race, a 40.2 km individual time trial from Circuito de Navarra in Los Arcos to Logrono, on September 5, 2017.
2_CYCLING_842930554.jpg
(JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Sky's British cyclist Christopher Froome sprints to win the 16th stage of the 72nd edition of 'La Vuelta' Tour of Spain cycling race, a 40.2 km individual time trial from Circuito de Navarra in Los Arcos to Logrono, on September 5, 2017.
3_CYCLING_842954986.jpg
(JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Bahrain-Merida's Italian cyclist Vicenzo Nibali sprints to take the third place of the 16th stage of the 72nd edition of 'La Vuelta' Tour of Spain cycling race, a 40.2 km individual time trial from Circuito de Navarra in Los Arcos to Logrono, on September 5, 2017.
4_CYCLING_840916812.jpg
(JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Sky's British cyclist Christopher Froome (C), Bahrain-Merida's Italian Cyclist Vicenzo Nibali (R), Sunweb's Dutch cyclist Wilco Kelderman cross the finish line of the 11th stage during the 72nd edition of 'La Vuelta' Tour of Spain cycling race, a 187,50 km route between Lorca to Calar Alto on August 30, 2017.
5_CYCLING_842958746.jpg
(JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Katusha-Alpecin's Rusian cyclist Ilnur Zakarin sprints before crossing the finish line of the 16th stage of the 72nd edition of 'La Vuelta' Tour of Spain cycling race, a 40.2 km individual time trial from Circuito de Navarra in Los Arcos to Logrono, on September 5, 2017.
6_CYCLING_842958670.jpg
(JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Astana's Italian cyclist Fabio Aru sprints before crossing the finish line of the 16th stage of the 72nd edition of 'La Vuelta' Tour of Spain cycling race, a 40.2 km individual time trial from Circuito de Navarra in Los Arcos to Logrono, on September 5, 2017.
7_CYCLING_842958012.jpg
(JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Orica-Scott Colombian cyclist Esteban Chaves sprints before crossing the finish line of the 16th stage of the 72nd edition of 'La Vuelta' Tour of Spain cycling race, a 40.2 km individual time trial from Circuito de Navarra in Los Arcos to Logrono, on September 5, 2017.
8_CYCLING_842950802.jpg
(JOSE JORDAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Trek Segafredo's Spanish cyclist Alberto Contador sprints to cross the finish line of the 16th stage of the 72nd edition of 'La Vuelta' Tour of Spain cycling race, a 40.2 km individual time trial from Circuito de Navarra in Los Arcos to Logrono, on September 5, 2017.
